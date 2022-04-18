CAPIO EXPANDS INNOVATION GROUP; NAMES PETER THOMPSON VICE PRESIDENT, HEALTHCARE CONSUMER SERVICING

ATLANTA, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capio, one of the largest healthcare asset management companies in the country, is growing its Innovation Group to further its mission of building tools and services that help consumers achieve financial wellness. Joining Capio is Peter Thompson, Vice President, Healthcare Consumer Servicing. The announcement was made by Steve Wright, Chief Innovation Officer for Capio.

In his new role, Thompson will be responsible for evaluating, implementing and driving a portfolio of healthcare debt servicing products tailored towards a win-win resolution of medical debt for both Capio and its consumers. More specifically, he will help create experiences that simplify the complex world of healthcare debt servicing through new programs, products, technologies, and services.

"We understand that healthcare debt servicing is challenging; and our goal with this new position is to continually improve upon the experience and outcomes for both hospitals and consumers," said Wright. "Pete was the perfect match for this role, and we're excited to bring his leadership and experience to our team. With more than twenty years' experience in healthcare revenue cycle leadership, he brings the depth of knowledge necessary to not only lead complex strategies with healthcare organizations; but also to simplify and deliver these solutions to our consumers."

Thompson comes to Capio from NSN Revenue Resources, where he served as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Client Success. In this role, he led the Business Development, Marketing, Implementation, and Information Technology Teams. Thompson was responsible for achieving all sales goals, as well as developing and implementing new customer acquisition and retention strategies.

Prior to this position, Thompson spent 16 years with ClearBalance Healthcare, a provider of consumer-friendly patient financing programs to U.S. hospitals and health systems. Here, he most recently served as Senior Revenue Cycle Strategist, responsible for leading a sales team targeting hospitals and healthcare systems. Before this role, he served as Senior Solutions Architect and Director of Client Solutions, providing valuable counsel for nationwide sales organizations and managing the funding and client solutions departments.

"The impact this new role will have on both our customer and consumer experience is significant," said Dan Kutchel, Chief Revenue Officer for Capio. "We're fortunate that Pete brings such deep industry knowledge of this complex industry to Capio, which will help the Innovation Group as it tackles challenging issues. Pete's steadfast drive, combined with his creative approach, will give us the opportunity to develop products and services unlike any the industry has seen before."

About Capio

Capio assists healthcare providers and physician organizations increase cashflow, while also lowering their bad debt expense. To date, Capio has acquired and provided consumer services with over $37B in patient accounts receivable, via partnerships alongside more than 800 provider clients across the United States. Capio is focused on becoming better partners to our clients and developing initiatives to help patients resolve their medical bills and achieve financial wellness. To learn more about Capio, please visit our website.

