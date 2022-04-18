Daniel Forman Joins Ropes & Gray in New York as a Partner in the Capital Markets Practice

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray today announced that Daniel Forman has joined the firm's 500-lawyer New York office as a partner in the capital markets practice. Daniel's arrival deepens the firm's bench of partners who advise leading corporate issuers, private equity firms and investment banks on their largest and most complex securities work.

Law360 named Ropes & Gray a 2021 "Capital Markets Practice Group of the Year." Last year, Ropes & Gray steered clients in nearly 150 public offerings that raised an aggregate of more than $55 billion, and closed on 78 IPOs totaling over $30 billion.

"Daniel's deep client experience complements our capital markets practice, recognized as among the best in the world," said Julie Jones, chair.

Daniel represents issuers, sponsors, investors and underwriters in a broad range of capital markets transactions, including IPOs, secondary equity offerings, debt offerings, tender offers, debt restructurings and private placements, as well as advising on corporate governance, securities law compliance, and general corporate matters.

Daniel is a member of the Securities Regulation Committee of the New York City Bar Association and has served as an adjunct professor of law at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, teaching an upper-level contract drafting course and assisting with professional skills development programs.

"Ropes & Gray's capital markets lawyers had two consecutive years of record-setting activity levels executing some of the most complex transactions in the market. Daniel is known to handle challenging and complex transactions for clients. He will enhance our ability to deliver these results for our clients," said managing partner David Djaha.

"Daniel is a versatile capital markets partner with significant experience leading issuers and underwriters in a broad range of transactions across industry sectors," said Paul Tropp, co-head of the firm's capital markets practice. "He also brings significant experience in the specialty finance market, counseling clients in transactions involving PIPEs, real estate investment trusts, registered direct offerings and business development companies."

"Ropes & Gray's award-winning capital markets group is known for market-leading deals," Daniel said. "I'm excited to join a growing practice and collaborate with attorneys in adjacent practices across the firm."

Daniel is one of seven partners to join Ropes & Gray in New York in 2022. Already this year, the firm welcomed capital markets partner Faiza Rahman, IP transactions partner Edward Sadtler, M&A partner Suni Sreepada, asset management partner Jennifer Graff, employee benefits and executive compensation partner Richard Kidd and finance partner Christopher Poggi.

