FAB CBD and High Tide Inc. Announce Special Spring Sale

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FAB CBD, in conjunction with High Tide, two renowned and respected brands in the CBD and cannabis industries, recently announced a unique spring sale that those who love FAB CBD can take advantage of. Since its inception in 2017, FAB CBD's mission has been to employ research, innovation, and science to create cutting-edge products that help boost and support the wellness of consumers who make CBD a regular part of their daily routines.

FAB CBD's 4/20 Spring Sale runs from 4/18-4/22. Customers can save 25% using the code SPRING25.

The special Spring sale, covering the tail-end of Easter and centered around 4/20, enables everyone to receive 25% off sitewide by using code SPRING25 at checkout. The 4/20 Spring Sale runs from April 18-22, 2022. With this larger-than-usual discount, it's the perfect time to try new FAB CBD products.

About FAB CBD

Since 2017, FAB CBD has been on a mission to craft pure and potent CBD products so that customers can live a preventative wellness lifestyle. The brand uses premium supplementation, science, and innovation to formulate high-quality products through FAB CBD, FAB Nutrition, and FAB Pets. FAB CBD's top-shelf product line includes :

Clean full-spectrum CBD oils that come in strengths of 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 2400mg, and in delicious, bright flavors like vanilla, citrus, berry, mint, and natural.

Topical CBD Cream that's silky, smooth, and non-greasy.

"Anytime" and "Nighttime" CBD Gummies that are expertly crafted so that you can easily take your CBD day and night.

Full Spectrum CBD Body Salve with a heating and cooling action.

CBD+CBG Oil that's become a gold standard in the CBD industry.

Calm & Cool Crunchy Dog Treats that your pup will be sure to love.

AND COMING SOON — Complete Cannabinoid Vegan Softgels that will be a game-changer in how consumers take CBD.

About High Tide

With over a decade in the cannabis industry, High Tide Inc. has been a leading enterprise across Canada, Europe, and the United States. Founded in 2009, its portfolio companies include the largest Canadian cannabis discount club retail chain, some of the most popular and leading CBD brands that serve the US and UK, and three of the five most popular consumption accessories e-commerce platforms in the World.

