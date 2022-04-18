FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION SUPPORTS INVICTUS GAMES MILITARY COMPETITORS AND THEIR FAMILIES IN THE NETHERLANDS

Hundreds of military families traveled to The Hague, Netherlands to support their family members competing in The Invictus Games

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher House Foundation is proud to be a Premier Partner of Invictus Games The Hague 2020 presented by Jaguar Land Rover, where 500 competitors from 17 nations are competing in a series of adaptive sports that began today in The Hague, Netherlands and continue through April 22.

US Seated Volleyball player celebrates with his daughter at the Invictus Games The Hague. Fisher House Foundation sponsors the friends and family of US competitors so they can be there to celebrate their recovery from injuries or illnesses. (PRNewswire)

In addition to supporting the Games' friends and family programs, Fisher House provides travel, uniforms, and other support to the competitors and families of Team US at the Invictus Games.

These are the fifth iteration of the Invictus Games and thousands of military veterans from 20 nations have taken part. Fisher House Foundation provides support to these competitors' families to make sure they're able to be there to cheer on their service member or veteran and celebrate alongside them as their journey from initial injury or illness comes to a culmination in the competition.

"The secret to the success of these Games has been accepting that mental health is the real key to recovery," said the Invictus Games Foundation Patron, the Duke of Sussex, speaking at the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Closing Ceremony. "Our competitors have helped turn the issue of mental health from a sad story to an inspiring one. They want to live, rather than just be alive."

"We have had the honor of being a partner of Team US since the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014," said Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. "We've found that many of those competing were able to stay with their families in a Fisher House while receiving medical care for their injuries or illness. Supporting the Invictus Games really comes full circle for us - we were there during the difficult times, and now we are here for their triumphs."

Fisher House Foundation also be participated in the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation, which took place within the Invictus Games Park on Saturday April 16th. The session was about the power of sport to break down barriers around disability, with Tish Stropes, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Fisher House Foundation, speaking on the critical role of friends and family in rehabilitation.

Fisher House Foundation provides Team US competitors, families, coaches, and staff with uniforms and organizes transportation for veteran competitors and families of the competitors because Fisher House Foundation knows a "Family's Love is Good Medicine."

Invictus Games The Hague 2020 had been delayed twice due to safety and travel concerns around the COVID pandemic.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $525 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About Invictus Games The Hague 2020

In 2018, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, announced that the fifth Games will be hosted in The Hague, The Netherlands. Due to Coronavirus, these Games were postponed from 2020 to 2021, and then again to 2022. The Invictus Games in The Hague will now be held in Spring 2022, between April 16th and 22nd.

The Invictus Games The Hague 2020, presented by Jaguar Land Rover will bring together over 500 competitors from 20 nations to compete in a series of adaptive sports. Events will be held across the city over the course of a week, for more information about Invictus Games The Hague 2020, please visit: www.invictusgames2020.nl For general enquiries about Invictus Games The Hague 2020, please email: info@invictusgames2020.nl

The Fisher House program provides a (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fisher House Foundation