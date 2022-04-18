LOMA SYSTEMS® PROVIDES UNIQUE LEARNING OPPORTUNITY WITH OPEN HOUSE EVENT

CAROL STREAM, Ill., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loma Systems, a global leader in inspection technologies for food quality and safety, will be holding an open house event at its US Office in Carol Stream, Illinois. The event will take place on 11 May 2022 at 1-5pm CST.

The purpose of the event is to provide an exclusive opportunity for those involved in inspection, to visit Loma, meet inspection experts from production, support and sales, and learn more about how to improve their safety and quality.

Visitors will be able to see the very latest technology to protect brands and consumers in the toughest production environments and learn about food safety with Loma's Food Safety Inspection presentation. An insight into how Loma's service team provides the best service and support in the market, will precede a facility tour and a product testing demo.

Loma will also be running a 'test your own product' opportunity, where visitors can test their products for difficult to detect contaminants on Loma's equipment - those wishing to take advantage of this offer need to ensure that their products are shipped to arrive at the Loma Office (550 Kehoe Blvd. Carol Stream, IL 60188), no later than May 10th.

The event will conclude with a complimentary happy hour and appetizers, together with an opportunity to quiz Loma experts and meet industry peers.

As Loma's open house event coincides with the 2022 Food Safety Summit in the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, the company is providing a courtesy taxi service from the convention center, or local area, to enable summit visitors to join this not-to-miss event. Those attending can indicate their transport requirements on registration.

As space is limited, to join the event attendees must register here by Tuesday, May 3rd.

SOURCE Loma Systems, an ITW Company