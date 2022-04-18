MOTSI Introduces 18 New Dermatologist-Formulated Skincare Essentials

Black-owned beauty and lifestyle brand launches clinically-proven skincare products that are paraben, PABA and cruelty-free

SEATTLE, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTSI , a Black-owned lifestyle brand that makes skincare, beauty and apparel products that empower people to feel good in their own skin, announces the launch of its new dermatologist-formulated skincare line, MOTSI Ultra Skincare. Available now, MOTSI Ultra Skincare features 18 new clinically-proven skincare products that are paraben, PABA, and cruelty-free.

"At MOTSI, our mission is to create consciously formulated products that empower people to embrace their inner beauty and celebrate the qualities that make them unique," says Courtney LeMarco, founder and CEO of MOTSI. "With this philosophy at the core of everything we do, we've taken a back-to-basics approach to developing a skincare line that has something for all skin types, intended to make you feel good in your own skin."

Priced between $34 - $132 and packaged in airless jars for optimal potency, MOTSI's new skincare line features some of the following clinically-proven products:

HA+ Firming Boost Serum ($89) – a firming serum that instantly quenches skin with hydrating AcquaCell, snow mushroom extract, and hyaluronic acid. This moisturizing serum offers antioxidant protection from signs of aging caused by environmental and digital pollution. – a firming serum that instantly quenches skin with hydrating AcquaCell, snow mushroom extract, and hyaluronic acid. This moisturizing serum offers antioxidant protection from signs of aging caused by environmental and digital pollution.

Green Tea Serum ($34) – a concentrated mattifying serum with green tea and vitamin E that calms inflammation and helps correct hyperpigmentation and redness. a concentrated mattifying serum with green tea and vitamin E that calms inflammation and helps correct hyperpigmentation and redness.

Vita-C Peptide Spray ( $39 ) – a hydrating spray with vitamin C and peptides that refreshes the skin while preventing photoaging. – a hydrating spray with vitamin C and peptides that refreshes the skin while preventing photoaging.

Restorative Body Conditioner ($60) – a soothing cream that revitalizes the hands, chest, and neck with multi-level hydration. Formulated with barrier- fortifying ceramide, firming collagen and moisture-locking hyaluronic acid. a soothing cream that revitalizes the hands, chest, and neck with multi-level hydration. Formulated with barrier- fortifying ceramide, firming collagen and moisture-locking hyaluronic acid.

Lip Benefits Plumper ($35) – this protective and rejuvenating lip balm is infused with Vitamin B and firming peptides, protecting the lips from harmful environmental pollutants that cause thinning, wrinkling and loss of color. this protective and rejuvenating lip balm is infused with Vitamin B and firming peptides, protecting the lips from harmful environmental pollutants that cause thinning, wrinkling and loss of color.

For more information on MOTSI, please visit www.motsicouture.com .

About MOTSI

MOTSI is a Black-owned beauty, fashion and lifestyle brand created to compliment and celebrate the unique beauty and power in every person. We make skincare, beauty and apparel products that empower people to feel good in their own skin, embrace their inner beauty, and celebrate the qualities that make them one-of-a-kind. Our products are consciously designed, mindfully developed, and sustainably sourced.

