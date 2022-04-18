TCL North America Appoints Chris Hamdorf to Senior Vice President as Part of a Broader Executive Team Expansion

One of the World's Leading Technology Companies Engages a New Organizational Strategy to Support the Next Phase of Growth

CORONA, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced the appointment of Chris Hamdorf to Senior Vice President for North America. As TCL diversifies its product line and aggressively climbs the ranks of America's top electronics brands, he will play a vital role in taking the forward-thinking organization to the next level. With a notable career in the CE industry, Chris brings more than 20 years of success in sales and marketing to TCL.

Before joining the TCL team, Chris was most recently Senior Vice President of Sales at LG, after holding key sales and management positions at Sharp, Whirlpool, Maytag, and Amana. As an esteemed electronics and appliance industry sales veteran, he has extensive expertise in go-to-market and channel strategy creation, team leadership, customer relationship management, account planning, data-driven decision making and consumer-focused marketing development. Chris will take the reins on developing and executing TCL's plans to become America's preferred electronics brand.

"As TCL continues to expand its product portfolio and drive new, big screen TV technologies, we must prepare for continued brand growth and ensure we that we have the leadership talent to guide us. With Chris' experience and wide range of skills, he is the perfect addition to help TCL own the living room and lead us into this next phase of growth." said Michelle Mao, President, TCL. "TCL has been one of North America's leading consumer electronics brands, achieving the number two market share position in Television. This ongoing success is contingent on our ability to attract and retain prime talent, as well as deliver best-in-class products to our customers. I am confident that our new executive team will allow us to continue to elevate the TCL brand."

With the enormous success of TCL's television business, TCL recently added a premium lineup of audio and home appliance products to make it one of America's fastest-growing consumer electronics brands based on year-over-year growth and sales. The TCL Roku TV and Google TV product lines have been awarded several industry accolades from leading media outlets like CNET, Digital Trends, PCMag.com, Reviewed.com and USA Today, providing a premier smart television experience. Looking toward the future, TCL will continue pushing the limits of what TVs can do by delivering larger screens with more advanced picture technology to truly bring the cinema experience into homes across the country.

"I am thrilled to join a world class organization like TCL and lead this accomplished group of sales and marketing professionals they've assembled during the company's rapid climb to the top," said Chris Hamdorf, Senior Vice President, TCL. "TCL's global and domestic growth over the past few years has been exponential – a testament to the talented team and outstanding product lineup – and I look forward to taking on their aggressive goals as we enter this new chapter together. I plan to continue TCL's upward trajectory and pave a way for even more success as its home theater and home comfort divisions develop and further solidify TCL as one of the world's premier consumer electronics brands."

To ensure TCL North America has the talent to build on its successes, the executive team has been further expanded with the additions of Chris Hogan as Vice President of Sales for Smart Home and Scott Ramirez as Vice President of Product Marketing and Development for Home Theater.

Chris Hogan

The company has appointed Chris Hogan to Vice President of Sales for Smart Home. Throughout his esteemed career, Hogan has held positions in Sales and Sales management for a variety of leading electronics and appliance brands. Before joining the TCL team, Hogan was most recently Sr. Director of Sales at Midea America Corporation, after spending successful stints at Sharp, LG, and Samsung.

Scott Ramirez

Rounding out the team, the company has appointed Scott Ramirez as Vice President of Product Marketing and Development for Home Theater. Ramirez brings more than two decades of leadership, product management and sales experience to his new VP role, including almost 20 years at Toshiba. Most recently, Ramirez served as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Konka North America, where he held overall responsibility for brand strategy, distribution, business and product planning, product and channel marketing, as well as marketing communications.

To learn more about TCL and its products, visit www.tcl.com.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

