Uplive Presents the White Party Palm Springs with Special Performance by Paula Abdul

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group's (AIG) Uplive, a leading global live-streaming app, announced that it will present the 2022 White Party Palm Springs, a weekend-long celebration in Palm Springs from April 29th to May 1st. Scheduled to headline is world-famous singer, dancer, and TV personality Paula Abdul, who will perform at the closing night's Big Top Circus T-Dance. At the end of Abdul's performance, there will be a fireworks show and video tribute to the White Party Palm Springs' creator, the late Jeffrey Sanker. The three-day event will feature state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and video - all under the California desert sky.

The White Party Palm Springs is an annual multi-day music festival and the largest party on the US LGBTQ party circuit. The event typically brings more than 30,000 to California's desert resort city every year for a series of pool parties during the day and epic dance parties at night.

The event was first launched in 1990 by event organizer Jeffrey Sanker, and has since grown into the White Party Global, which hosts LGBTQ events around the world throughout the year. After being postponed for two years, first due to COVID-19 in 2020 and then due to the passing of Sanker in 2021, the White Party Palm Springs returns to the desert next month.

Uplive is excited to serve as host for the first event in 3 years. Since the world closed its doors to live events due to the pandemic in 2020, Uplive is restarting the party scene in a big way and sweetening the pot by running an in-app contest. Two lucky Uplive users will get a chance to win free admission for 2 to the White Party Palm Springs and a 3-night hotel stay near the party grounds. To enter, users simply download Uplive at this link https://tinyurl.com/UpliveXWhiteParty2022 , broadcast live streams between now and April 22nd, and collect the White Party virtual gifts. The winners will be announced on April 22nd on the White Party page in the Uplive app.

"Uplive stands for inclusivity and strives to foster meaningful connections among our millions of users worldwide by empowering creators of all different backgrounds and socioeconomic circumstances," remarked Andy Tian, CEO of Asia Innovations Group, which created Uplive. "It is our pleasure to partner with White Party Global to throw such a great event for the LGBTQ community."

About Uplive

AIG's Uplive is a video social platform that allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, sharing their talents and building connections in real-time with users across the globe. It has more than 300 million registered users from over 150 regions, making it the largest independent video social entertainment platform globally. In 2019, Twitter recognized Uplive as one of the most influential international brands.

About AIG

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with more than 500 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products that foster meaningful human connections. AIG operates in 18 offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. AIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game-based live social apps

