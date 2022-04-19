NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BXS announced today that Swaad Golam has been named Chief Technology Officer for BXS. The board of directors and senior management unanimously embrace this hire and look forward to the strategic value he will bring.

Best Execution Solutions (PRNewswire)

BXS Welcomes Swaad Golam as new Chief Technology Officer

Joining BXS as CTO in April 2022, Golam brings extensive expertise and adds value for our clients; leveraging his subject matter expertise in low latency trading, real time trading analytics and telemetry.

"As BXS continues to expand into new asset classes and markets, it was only logical to bring on someone with Swaad's vast experience in technology, capital markets and quantitative analysis," said Ben Calev, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "We look forward to continuing our pattern of aggressive innovation under his leadership."

Swaad comes from a highly diverse and unique background in capital markets, low latency trading, and quantitative development. As a Corvil Certified Expert (recognized as the gold standard for latency measurement); he held positions in product management, low latency trading architecture design, and solutions engineering.

Swaad brings his experience working at prestigious firms such as BGC Partners, Tradeweb Markets, and Corvil Ltd to deliver application, infrastructure, and multi asset class mastery to our clients.

"We look forward to exploring the synergies between best execution analytics and leveraging real time trading telemetry to enhance the amount of actionable data we provide our clients. Together, we hope to distinguish the current value proposition to empower our clients with an increased understanding of their trading capabilities." said Swaad Golam

In addition to this, Swaad has a proven ability to deliver value on topics including industry recognized solutions when consulting on trading architecture from feed handlers, market data feeds, order management systems, risk management systems, and determining speed to value realization. Swaad has also incepted, designed, architected, and implemented real time, high frequency trading telemetry solutions for Tier 1 investment banks monitoring over $1 trillion of flow.

Swaad holds a BS in Science and Technology Studies with a Computer Science specialty from New York University Tandon School of Engineering.

If you want to learn more about Swaad Golam, visit his LinkedIn profile at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/swaadg/

About BXS

BXS is a trade data analytics firm that builds cutting-edge technology to deliver high-performance software solutions and powerful market insights to broker-dealers, buy-side firms, hedge funds, market centers, and individual traders. BXS focuses on providing Best Execution tools, trading analytics and surveillance software across a range of asset classes, which enable market participants to meet a variety of reporting obligations while also unlocking competitive advantages. Founded in 2015 by the team that helped shape the modern equites reporting landscape and built on a robust modular platform, BXS combines made-to-measure solutions with exceptional client service, enabling a streamlined, highly intuitive process that minimizes cost.

Additional Information

Founder Ben Calev will be moving to a new role, Chief Strategy Officer, where he will be involved in the development of new product offerings for both traditional and emerging asset classes as well as industry thought leadership.

BXS Contact Information:

Vita Levin

vita.levin@bxstech.com

BXS Best Execution Solutions (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BXS