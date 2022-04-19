Concentric receives a development contract from a global OEM for a high voltage electric coolant pump in a fuel cell application

Concentric receives a development contract from a global OEM for a high voltage electric coolant pump in a fuel cell application

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has received a new development contract to supply electric coolant pumps for a fuel cell application. The customer, a global truck, bus and construction OEM, will use our e-pumps for cooling the fuel cells on a range of vehicles.

Fuel cells will be one of the key technology enablers for zero emissions on-highway vehicles and off-highway machines. Fuel cells give similar power density to internal combustion engines and as such will be suitable for high power and long range applications.

The electric coolant pump has the following key benefits:

Enables the use of high voltage supply, eliminating the need for a low voltage DC converter;

Robust design which includes a wet rotor eliminating the possibility of a dynamic seal failure;

Long service life aided by liquid cooled electronics and DC brushless design giving service life >50,000 hours;

Integrated diagnostics and utilising sensors for temperature and pressure; and

Compact and low noise characteristics.

Cooling fuel cells requires the use of special coolants, which are aggressive to many metals. Concentric's engineers have developed the e-pump to be able to pump these special fluids without reducing the durability of the product or service life.

Martin Kunz, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented: "This new agreement is another innovation milestone in the development of Concentric's e-pumps. We already supply e-pumps to many global OEMs for their hybrid and battery electric vehicles, this important contract will enable the development of a high voltage pump in the expected growth area of fuel cells."

CONTACT:

For additional information please contact Martin Kunz, telephone +44-121-445 6545

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3544959/1564242.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/i/concentric-s-electric-fuel-cell-coolant-pump,c3037503 Concentric s Electric Fuel Cell Coolant Pump

View original content:

SOURCE Concentric AB