CR3 Partners Adds New Partner to Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CR3 Partners continues to add new partners and staff across the U.S. to serve its increasing client base and is excited to announce that Winston Mar has joined as a Partner of the firm in our Los Angeles office.

CR3 Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/CR3 Partners) (PRNewswire)

"We are looking forward to expanding our presence in several key markets with Winston joining our group alongside our Los Angeles-based Partner Tim Skillman," said William Snyder, a founding Partner of CR3. "The restructuring market continues to be strong for CR3, and we are pleased that Winston's talents and expertise will enhance our existing West Coast team and our nationwide capabilities."

Winston's background includes setting strategic direction, leading and managing creditor negotiations, and implementing productivity improvements. Prior to joining CR3, Winston was a Senior Managing Director at a national interim management and advisory firm and a Managing Director at CRG Partners, a predecessor firm of CR3.

Said Winston, "I'm excited about moving to CR3 and rejoining a great group of restructuring professionals whom I used to work with side-by-side to create huge value for CR3 clients." Tim added, "I am thrilled to welcome Winston to our L.A. office and work with him to continue growing our practice on the West Coast."

About CR3 Partners

CR3 Partners is a national turnaround and performance improvement firm serving organizations and stakeholders across a broad range of industries during times of transition, opportunity, or distress. Our team consists of seasoned executives and industry veterans who bring a profound bias for action and exceptional results, with a keen focus on turnaround management, restructuring and operational improvement services. From our offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Richmond, CR3 Partners infuses agility, passion, experience and value creation into everything we do. To discover how we can be your partners for the road ahead, please visit www.cr3partners.com.

Contact

Rob Carringer, Partner

(972) 362-8500

marketing@cr3partners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CR3 Partners