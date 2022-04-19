EDENBRIDGE HEALTH AND ELEMENT CARE SELECTED TO DEVELOP NEW PACE PROGRAM IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Edenbridge PACE at Skyland Town Center to Deliver Comprehensive, Top-Quality Health Care to Older Adults in Wards 7&8

BOSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenbridge Health and Element Care announced today that the two organizations have been selected in a competitive review process to develop a PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) center in Washington, D.C. The new program, which will be called Edenbridge PACE at Skyland, will serve frail older adults residing in Wards 7 and 8. The new PACE program is co-owned by Edenbridge Health and Element Care, a leading non-profit PACE operator based in Lynn, Massachusetts.

"Edenbridge was selected from among several other highly qualified applicants in a very competitive RFP process," said Stephen Gordon, MD, MBA, founder and CEO of Edenbridge Health. "The oldest residents of Wards 7 and 8 are in great need of affordable, comprehensive healthcare. We are grateful to have the opportunity to give them the excellent care they deserve while contributing to the revitalization of the communities east of the Anacostia River."

Element CEO Robert Wakefield, Jr. said that his organization, an innovator in the PACE movement for two decades, is proud to be part of the effort to bring the PACE model to frail elders outside of Massachusetts. "Element Care is delighted to collaborate with Edenbridge Health and to help frail elders in the nation's capital."

Wakefield noted that Element Care, a nationally recognized PACE program, cares for approximately 1,000 of Massachusetts' most vulnerable citizens. "At Element Care, we have been caring for seniors in the community for over 25 years and we welcome the opportunity to bring our expertise to the nation's capital. Our innovative approach to providing essential care in the community allowed us to keep our members safe in their homes during the pandemic, and we look forward to contributing to the development of the PACE model in the District."

Edenbridge Health will be principally responsible for engaging the community and operating the PACE program.

In addition to Element Care, Edenbridge is collaborating with several community partners in the launch of Edenbridge PACE at Skyland Town Center, including The East River Family Strengthening Collaborative, The Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Capital Caring Health, and The George Washington University Hospital. GW Hospital and its affiliated physicians will collaborate in providing care to the program's participants.

"A PACE center east of the river will have a major impact on the health and well-being of our older population, and on our entire community," said Reverend Kendrick E. Curry, PhD., senior pastor of the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church. "Edenbridge and its partners have approached this project thoughtfully and have taken the time to truly understand our unique needs and challenges."

While it has been selected from among several applicants to develop a PACE center in the District, Edenbridge PACE at Skyland must still apply to and be approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to become a Medicaid-reimbursed PACE Organization. Assuming final CMS approval and the successful execution of a three-way PACE Program Agreement, Edenbridge PACE at Skyland hopes to begin serving residents in early 2023. If approved, the center will be located in the Skyland Town Center. Edenbridge will join several other businesses opening at Skyland, a prominently located 18 acre site that is being designed to revitalize the neighborhood and local economy.

Edenbridge Health is a mission-focused company founded in 2016 by seasoned geriatricians. From long experience and national study of best practices, Edenbridge has complemented the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model with a special focus on supporting participants' personal autonomy and happiness. Through comprehensive, integrated and person-centered care, Edenbridge enables frail elders to age in the community and lead connected, meaningful lives. For more information, visit www.edenbridgehealth.org .

