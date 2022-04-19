Jacobs Again Recognized for Environmental and Climate Change Leadership

Six business achievement awards from Environmental Business International

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been recognized by Environmental Business International (EBI) with six business achievement awards in 2021 for leadership and outstanding performance in sustainable business practices, greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation, climate change adaptation and resilience, climate technology, climate response and sustainability consulting, and the company's STEAM education program.

The annual awards, which Jacobs has been a recipient of for more than a decade, are administered by Environmental Business Journal and Climate Change Business Journal, two leading business intelligence sources in the environmental industry.

"These business achievement awards align with and exemplify Jacobs' FY 2022-2024 company strategy, accelerating the development and scaling of differentiated solutions and products in the areas of Climate Response, Data Solutions and Consulting & Advisory," said Jacobs President & Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada.

The awards were presented at EBI's Environmental Industry Summit XX in San Diego, where Jacobs was acknowledged for its contributions in addressing the planet's environmental and climate change challenges.

Industry Leadership: PlanBeyond℠ 2.0 – Jacobs' sustainable business approach, planning beyond today for a sustainable future for everyone. The enhanced plan – version 2.0 – is Jacobs' companywide foundation for what sustainability means to our clients and the planet, propelling the integration of sustainability throughout operations and client solutions in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Advancing Best Practices: GHG Mitigation – Expo 2020 Dubai is a World Exposition hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Jacobs, in a joint venture with Mace, served as Program Management Consultant, with responsibility for delivering the program and integrating sustainability into all aspects of the Expo. The Jacobs-Expo team worked to set a new standard for carbon accounting of major events, employing a project-based approach that promotes a more holistic identification of life cycle impacts and mitigation measures across all suppliers and participants.

Project Merit: Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience – the Broadland Flood Alleviation Project was a unique 20-year scheme, initiated by the U.K. Environment Agency in February 2001, to improve and maintain 240 kilometers (149 miles) of flood defenses within one of Europe's most important wetland areas to mitigate rising sea levels. Covering 30,000 hectares (74,141 acres) of environmentally and economically sensitive land, the public-private partnership scheme was delivered by Jacobs, as consultant and BAM Nuttall, as contractor, ensuring the protection and improvement of habitat for rare and endangered species and protection for some of the most productive farmland in the U.K.

Information Technology: Climate Risk Manager – Jacobs' cloud-based platform brings together global climate data and location intelligence, providing clients with visual risk assessments so they can make faster and more accurate decisions on where to invest resources and guard against climate impacts. Harnessing world-class technology to improve decision making, Climate Risk Manager was used as part of Jacobs' 2021 assessment of its own climate-related financial risks and opportunities in line with guidance from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Mergers & Acquisitions: PA Consulting – on March 3, 2021, Jacobs accelerated its growth strategy as a leading technology-enabled solutions provider by acquiring a 65% stake in PA Consulting, a U.K.-based innovation and transformation consulting firm. As a partner to Jacobs in delivering climate response and sustainability solutions globally, PA operates at the intersection of environment, strategy, technology and regulation, with a focus on energy, water, carbon, circular economy, products and packaging.

Social Contribution: STEAM Butterfly Effect – In 2021, Jacobs launched its global Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) education and engagement program to further advance the company's commitment to equality, inclusion and diversity. A key element of the program is the Butterfly Effect, a forward-thinking education initiative designed by Jacobs to create lasting behavior change and habit formation by providing primary school students with the knowledge and understanding they need to put sustainability at the heart of every decision they make.

"As a purpose-led company, we know we have a pivotal role to play in addressing the urgent environmental and climate change challenges impacting communities around the world," said Jacobs SVP and Head of the Office of Global Climate Response & ESG Jan Walstrom. "The legacy we want to create for future generations is one of betterment, and our goal is to have 100 percent of our client projects contributing to environmental, social and governance (ESG) and/or climate response solutions by 2025."

