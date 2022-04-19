MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Robust Loan and Net Income Growth

FAIRFAX, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported robust net income for the first quarter of 2022, said it is positioned favorably for rising interest rates, and previewed business developments at its Avenu™ Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) subsidiary.
Net income totaled $5.4 million for three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income totaled $15.2 million in the first quarter and is 13% higher than the year-earlier period. Reduced funding costs and an increase in short-term rates propelled the net interest margin higher by 50 basis points to 3.91% as of March 31, versus 3.41% a year earlier. The Company's efficiency ratio remains solid at 55%. Total assets reached $1.75 billion in the first quarter, a 6.3% increase from a year earlier.
Quarterly results represent:
- 11.59% return on average equity
- 1.32% return on average assets
- $0.64 earnings per share of common stock (basic and diluted)
- $21.12 per common share book value
"MainStreet Bancshares Inc. began 2022 on a strong note, with solid growth in income and increased earnings per share," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of both the Bank and the Company. "More than 70% of our loans are designed to reprice as the Federal Reserve implements plans to push interest rates higher over the coming year. These upward adjustments should continue to reflect positively on the bottom line."
The loan portfolio grew 5.3% in first quarter of 2022, and commercial loan originations totaling $111 million were added to the balance sheet. Asset quality remains pristine, as the Company had zero non-performing assets as of quarter ended March 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.4 billion in total deposits, and 73% of total deposits are core deposits.
"MainStreet Bank has built strong relationships across a diverse business community and maintained a consistent focus on efficiency, yielding steady deposit and loan growth," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "We serve a vibrant business community across the Metropolitan Washington region, consisting of organizations that demand the nimble, technology-forward response that MainStreet Bank excels at delivering."
Avenu™
Avenu™, a division of MainStreet Bank, which provides Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), continued to generate significant customer interest as additional fintechs lined up to get in the queue for our proprietary software solution. We are currently onboarding our initial beta customer with an anticipated go-live date in the fourth quarter of 2022.
"Our focus is to help fintechs manage risk and meet compliance obligations as they accept and facilitate payments, and there is no cutting corners on this important work," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu™. "Over time, as we move through the beta stage, we anticipate that onboarding will be streamlined into a 60-day process."
Youngren noted that at the end of the first quarter, Avenu™ had 10 fintechs queued up at various stages of progress, including four that have indicated they intend to move forward as soon as the beta process is complete. These prospects include entities that serve the domestic needs of foreign nationals and entities that serve the education and nonprofit industries.
In addition to serving fintechs, Avenu™ has a robust array of existing customers that include payment processors and money service businesses. These relationships have been integral in identifying the needs and services that fintechs need banks to provide in order to have successful partnerships. These relationships provide additional non-interest income and a strong source of low-cost deposits that can be integrated into the Bank's traditional source of income generation, net interest margin. As a benchmark, Youngren noted, Avenu™ is favorably impacting profitability, with its customers providing $61 million in non-interest bearing deposits and $253,000 in non-interest income in the first quarter.
Refer to our press release on October 25, 2021, for additional information on Avenu™'s proprietary solution. If you are a fintech looking to add payments and deposits to your solution, go to Avenu.bank and join the queue today.
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
63,986
$
61,827
$
67,992
$
120,121
$
118,399
Federal funds sold
37,756
31,372
65,725
56,164
51,598
Total cash and cash equivalents
101,742
93,199
133,717
176,285
169,997
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
123,802
99,913
171,603
165,791
180,028
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
18,769
20,349
21,148
21,181
21,449
Restricted equity securities, at cost
17,209
15,609
9,972
9,994
9,642
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,500, $11,697, $11,428,
$11,133, and $13,215, respectively
1,413,238
1,341,760
1,246,331
1,256,436
1,299,169
Premises and equipment, net
14,833
14,863
14,795
13,929
13,975
Other real estate owned, net
—
775
1,158
1,158
1,180
Accrued interest and other receivables
6,980
7,701
4,718
8,752
9,349
Computer software, net of amortization
3,906
2,493
1,165
—
—
Bank owned life insurance
36,492
36,241
35,987
35,736
25,518
Other assets
24,777
14,499
16,605
18,433
12,722
Total Assets
$
1,761,748
$
1,647,402
$
1,657,199
$
1,707,695
$
1,743,029
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
514,160
$
530,678
$
475,157
$
486,001
$
492,463
Interest bearing DDA deposits
76,286
69,232
63,622
68,028
69,180
Savings and NOW deposits
81,817
85,175
79,556
72,353
72,259
Money market deposits
301,842
267,730
310,776
310,303
342,468
Time deposits
460,839
459,148
485,255
528,247
561,772
Total deposits
1,434,944
1,411,963
1,414,366
1,464,932
1,538,142
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
40,000
—
—
—
—
Subordinated debt
71,955
29,294
40,635
40,576
14,841
Other liabilities
26,053
17,357
18,169
22,559
17,868
Total Liabilities
1,572,952
1,458,614
1,473,170
1,528,067
1,570,851
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
29,642
29,466
29,462
29,446
29,437
Capital surplus
66,798
67,668
67,152
66,667
66,233
Retained earnings
68,691
64,194
59,920
55,676
49,090
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,598)
197
232
576
155
Total Stockholders' Equity
188,796
188,788
184,029
179,628
172,178
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,761,748
$
1,647,402
$
1,657,199
$
1,707,695
$
1,743,029
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
16,685
$
15,792
$
16,685
$
15,532
$
15,162
$
15,257
$
15,792
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
357
260
357
327
318
332
260
Tax-exempt securities
272
270
272
283
267
265
270
Interest on federal funds sold
34
15
34
61
38
20
15
Total interest income
17,348
16,337
17,348
16,203
15,785
15,874
16,337
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
65
55
65
59
60
55
55
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
37
42
37
38
38
47
42
Interest on money market deposits
119
277
119
127
148
220
277
Interest on time deposits
1,431
2,250
1,431
1,574
1,795
1,994
2,250
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
31
—
31
—
—
—
—
Interest on subordinated debt
468
238
468
539
541
567
238
Total interest expense
2,151
2,862
2,151
2,337
2,582
2,883
2,862
Net interest income
15,197
13,475
15,197
13,866
13,203
12,991
13,475
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
800
320
800
295
290
(2,080)
320
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
14,397
13,155
14,397
13,571
12,913
15,071
13,155
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
611
539
611
624
642
621
539
Bank owned life insurance income
251
177
251
253
252
218
177
Loan swap fee income
—
—
—
83
—
—
—
Net gain on held-to-maturity securities
—
3
—
3
—
—
3
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
43
344
43
413
(40)
130
344
Other fee income
257
383
257
247
632
586
383
Total other income
1,162
1,446
1,162
1,623
1,486
1,555
1,446
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,548
4,767
5,548
5,029
4,847
4,663
4,767
Furniture and equipment expenses
657
526
657
726
716
500
526
Advertising and marketing
406
275
406
450
438
402
275
Occupancy expenses
341
306
341
449
399
387
306
Outside services
368
336
368
485
292
280
336
Administrative expenses
210
150
210
192
202
141
150
Other operating expenses
1,433
1,449
1,433
1,389
1,567
1,500
1,449
Total other expenses
8,963
7,809
8,963
8,720
8,461
7,873
7,809
Income before income tax expense
6,596
6,792
6,596
6,474
5,938
8,753
6,792
Income tax expense
1,173
1,342
1,173
1,660
1,155
1,627
1,342
Net Income
5,423
5,450
5,423
4,814
4,783
7,126
5,450
Preferred stock dividends
539
539
539
539
539
539
539
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,884
$
4,911
$
4,884
$
4,275
$
4,244
$
6,587
$
4,911
Net income per common share, basic and diluted
$
0.64
$
0.65
$
0.64
$
0.56
$
0.56
$
0.87
$
0.65
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
7,647,519
7,523,547
7,647,519
7,595,062
7,571,214
7,546,452
7,523,547
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Percentage Change
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
Last
3 Mos
Last
12 Mos
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
344,605
24.1
%
$
337,173
24.8
%
$
327,393
24.8
%
2.2
%
5.3
%
Residential real estate loans
367,138
25.7
%
300,389
22.1
%
181,649
13.8
%
22.2
%
102.1
%
Commercial real estate loans
588,004
41.1
%
534,188
39.3
%
499,134
37.8
%
10.1
%
17.8
%
Commercial industrial loans - Other
92,408
6.5
%
105,675
7.8
%
92,680
7.0
%
-12.6
%
-0.3
%
Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans
18,776
1.3
%
58,339
4.3
%
179,835
13.6
%
-67.8
%
-89.6
%
Consumer loans
19,711
1.3
%
23,171
1.7
%
39,563
3.0
%
-14.9
%
-50.2
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,430,642
100.0
%
$
1,358,935
100.0
%
$
1,320,254
100.0
%
5.3
%
8.4
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(12,500)
(11,697)
(13,215)
Net deferred loan fees
(4,904)
(5,478)
(7,870)
Net Loans
$
1,413,238
$
1,341,760
$
1,299,169
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
514,160
35.8
%
$
530,678
37.6
%
$
492,463
32.0
%
-3.1
%
4.4
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
Demand deposits
76,286
5.3
%
69,232
4.9
%
69,180
4.5
%
10.2
%
10.3
%
Savings and NOW deposits
81,817
5.7
%
85,175
6.0
%
72,259
4.7
%
-3.9
%
13.2
%
Money market accounts
301,842
21.0
%
267,730
19.0
%
342,468
22.3
%
12.7
%
-11.9
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
292,978
20.4
%
285,395
20.2
%
287,154
18.7
%
2.7
%
2.0
%
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
167,861
11.8
%
173,753
12.3
%
274,618
17.8
%
-3.4
%
-38.9
%
Total Deposits
$
1,434,944
100.0
%
$
1,411,963
100.0
%
$
1,538,142
100.0
%
1.6
%
-6.7
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
40,000
35.7
%
—
0.0
%
—
0.0
%
0.0
%
#DIV/0
!
Subordinated debt
71,955
64.3
%
29,294
100.0
%
14,841
100.0
%
145.6
%
384.8
%
Total Borrowings
$
111,955
100.0
%
$
29,294
100.0
%
$
14,841
100.0
%
282.2
%
654.4
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,546,899
$
1,441,257
$
1,552,983
7.3
%
-0.4
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,135,503
73.4
%
$
1,108,177
76.9
%
$
1,159,207
74.6
%
2.5
%
-2.0
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
299,441
19.4
%
303,786
21.1
%
378,935
24.4
%
-1.4
%
-21.0
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
40,000
2.6
%
—
—
—
—
100.0
%
100.0
%
Subordinated debt (3)
71,955
4.6
%
29,294
2.0
%
14,841
1.0
%
145.6
%
384.8
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,546,899
100.0
%
$
1,441,257
100.0
%
$
1,552,983
100.0
%
7.3
%
-0.4
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended March 31, 2022
For the three months ended March 31, 2021
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)(3)
$
1,377,723
$
16,685
4.91
%
$
1,319,542
$
15,792
4.85
%
Investment securities
112,958
629
2.26
%
89,868
530
2.39
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
83,754
34
0.16
%
193,755
15
0.03
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,574,435
$
17,348
4.47
%
$
1,603,165
$
16,337
4.13
%
Other assets
88,386
70,727
Total assets
$
1,662,821
$
1,673,892
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
70,403
$
65
0.37
%
$
68,593
$
55
0.33
%
Savings and NOW deposits
82,758
37
0.18
%
69,993
42
0.24
%
Money market deposit accounts
267,905
119
0.18
%
412,554
277
0.27
%
Time deposits
456,782
1,431
1.27
%
479,136
2,250
1.90
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
877,848
$
1,652
0.76
%
$
1,030,276
$
2,624
1.03
%
Federal funds purchased
1
—
—
—
—
—
Subordinated debt
43,995
468
4.31
%
14,838
238
6.51
%
FHLB borrowings
37,167
31
0.34
%
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
959,011
$
2,151
0.91
%
$
1,045,114
$
2,862
1.11
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
514,101
458,051
Total liabilities
$
1,473,112
$
1,503,165
Stockholders' Equity
189,709
170,727
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,662,821
$
1,673,892
Interest Rate Spread
3.56
%
3.02
%
Net Interest Income
$
15,197
$
13,475
Net Interest Margin
3.91
%
3.41
%
Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)
3.65
%
3.20
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Includes average PPP balances of $39.1 million, related interest income of approximately $98,000, and $1.3 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Includes average PPP balances of $154.2 million, related interest income of approximately $386,000, and $1.6 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2021
(3)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.64
$
0.65
Book value per common share
$
21.12
$
19.26
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
20.61
$
19.26
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,647,519
7,523,547
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,648,973
7,544,365
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.32
%
1.32
%
Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)
1.01
%
0.91
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.59
%
12.95
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
12.19
%
13.88
%
Yield on earning assets (annualized)
4.47
%
4.13
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
0.91
%
1.11
%
Net interest spread
3.56
%
3.02
%
Net interest margin (annualized)
3.91
%
3.41
%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
3.65
%
3.20
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.28
%
0.35
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.19
%
1.89
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
54.79
%
52.34
%
Asset Quality
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
370.64
%
374.54
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
136.19
%
167.92
%
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.07
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.01
%
Other real estate owned
$
—
$
1,180
Non-performing assets
$
—
$
1,329
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.00
%
0.08
%
Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
0.00
%
0.09
%
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
0.87
%
1.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)
0.89
%
1.16
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
0.00
%
9.94
Net loan recoveries
$
(3)
$
(18)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
0.00
%
(0.01)
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
0.00
%
(0.01)
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.44
%
15.43
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.63
%
14.38
%
Leverage ratio
14.47
%
10.83
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.63
%
14.38
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
24.31
$
20.76
Equity / assets
10.72
%
9.88
%
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
10.83
%
11.01
%
Average equity / average assets
11.41
%
10.20
%
Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)
11.68
%
11.23
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
141
125
# Full service branch offices
6
7
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2022 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact
Loans held for investment (GAAP)
$
1,430,642
$
1,320,254
Less: PPP loans
18,776
179,835
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
$
1,411,866
$
1,140,419
Average loans held for investment (GAAP)
$
1,377,723
$
1,319,542
Less: Average PPP loans
39,096
154,233
Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
$
1,338,627
$
1,165,309
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Net interest margin adjustment
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
15,197
$
13,475
Less: PPP fees recognized
1,264
1,642
Less: PPP interest income earned
98
386
Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
13,835
11,447
Average interest earning assets (GAAP)
1,574,435
1,603,165
Less: average PPP loans
39,096
154,233
Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
1,535,339
1,448,932
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.91
%
3.41
%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
3.65
%
3.20
%
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Total asset adjustment
Total assets (GAAP)
$
1,761,748
$
1,743,029
Less: PPP loans
18,776
179,835
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,742,972
1,563,194
Total equity (GAAP)
188,796
172,178
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
10.83
%
11.01
%
Average asset adjustment
Average assets (GAAP)
1,662,821
1,673,892
Less: average PPP loans
39,096
154,233
Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans
1,623,725
1,519,659
Total average equity (GAAP)
189,709
170,727
Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)
11.68
%
11.23
%
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Return on Average Assets, adjusted
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,423
$
5,450
Less: PPP fees recognized
1,264
1,642
Less: PPP interest income earned
98
386
Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
4,061
3,422
Average total assets
1,662,821
1,673,892
Less: average PPP loans
39,096
154,233
Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
1,623,725
1,519,659
Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
1.01
%
0.91
%
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted
Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)
$
—
$
1,329
Total assets (GAAP)
1,761,748
1,743,029
Less: PPP loans
18,776
179,835
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,742,972
1,563,194
Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.00
%
0.09
%
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Allowance for loan losses, adjusted
Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)
$
12,500
$
13,215
Total gross loans (GAAP)
1,430,642
1,320,254
Less: PPP loans
18,776
179,835
Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,411,866
1,140,419
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
0.89
%
1.16
%
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted
Total net recoveries (GAAP)
$
(3)
(18)
Total average gross loans (GAAP)
1,377,723
1,319,542
Less: average PPP loans
39,096
154,233
Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,338,627
1,165,309
Net recoveries to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)
0.00
%
(0.01)
%
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Stockholders equity, adjusted
Total stockholders equity
$
188,796
$
172,178
Less: preferred stock
(27,263)
(27,263)
Total common stockholders equity
161,533
144,915
Less: intangible assets
3,906
—
Tangible common stockholders equity
157,627
144,915
Shares outstanding
7,648,973
7,544,365
Tangible book value per common share
$
20.61
$
19.21
