SMOKEY MO'S TX BBQ ANNOUNCES EXPANSION PLANS THROUGH FRANCHISE GROWTH, COMPANY REBRAND

With decades of industry expertise, Central Texas barbecue chain primes for growth in 2022 and beyond with a fresh, new look

AUSTIN, Texas , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Mo's TX BBQ , the authentic Texas barbeque chain with 16 locations throughout Central Texas, begins expansion in major Texas cities with a rebranded look as the company primes for franchise growth.

Smokey Mo's TX BBQ (PRNewsfoto/Smokey Mo's TX BBQ) (PRNewswire)

Smokey Mo's is executing a bold growth strategy, opening more corporate stores and franchise opportunities with the goal of adding 32 locations to the company by 2025. The company is focusing on expansion in Austin and San Antonio, followed by Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth and the Waco-Temple-Bryan area.

"We are committed to growing our footprint with enthusiastic franchise partners to bring this authentic barbeque to even more local communities," said Craig Haley, president of Smokey Mo's. "I'm exceptionally proud to bring delicious Smokey Mo's fare to new communities with our brand new look to reflect who we are at our core."

The significant growth comes with a refresh to the company's branding, created by Love & War . The new brand elements are designed to better represent Smokey Mo's Texas roots, big personality and fun-loving attitude, which shine through in the barbecue joint's new store prototype for future builds.

Smokey Mo's supports franchisees with site selection, design, construction and more. Significant investments have been made in technology including a fully integrated POS system, software to manage food costs, and online training and payroll.

To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.SmokeyMosBBQ.com/franchising .

About Smokey Mo's TX BBQ

Smokey Mo's BBQ offers traditional Texas-style BBQ to its neighbors with 16 locations throughout Central Texas. For over 20 years, Smokey Mo's has served favorites like ribs, link sausage and the low and slow-cooked brisket, which is smoked in-house for 10 to 14 hours every day.

Known for classic BBQ staples and friendly service, Smokey Mo's prides itself on its humble roots as a family business and supporting local communities. The company is passionate about making a positive difference and has partnered with schools, hospitals, churches, sports teams and nonprofits throughout its history.

Smokey Mo's is further expanding franchise locations to make its famous homestyle BBQ more widely available across Texas. For more information about Smokey Mo's or how to become a franchisee, visit www.smokeymosbbq.com .

