Beginners to expert sellers can build and manage an online store with Web.com all-in-one platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web.com, the one-stop website solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new eCommerce platform that simplifies online store building and management with robust features like drag-and-drop website builder, marketplace manager, social media selling and end-to-end fulfillment.

Web.com Launches New eCommerce Product to Help Customers Sell Online (PRNewswire)

Web.com's new eCommerce solutions offer one place to manage all the day-to-day tasks of running an online business paired with advanced eCommerce software for online sellers' growing needs. In a single platform, customers can quickly build an online store with an intuitive drag-and-drop website builder and sell across the top marketplaces and social platforms. From fulfillment to reporting and restocking, Web.com has simplified the eCommerce process to save customers time, so they can focus on growing the business.

"For a small business looking to launch an online store, the process can be overwhelming with so many technologies involved and nowhere to go for help and guidance. Web.com's new eCommerce solution makes it easy to get an online store up and running in one place quickly so small businesses can start taking orders from customers," said Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, parent company of Web.com. "Online sellers can quickly launch with Web.com's intuitive drag-and-drop builder, easily start their online store and begin attracting online customers. Once live, online sellers can leverage the platform's powerful integrations like the online marketplace manager to reach more customers on other platforms and appointment bookings for service-based businesses."

Web.com's eCommerce platform includes features for online sellers to reach customers through social media and popular marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy and more. Online sellers can quickly list products and update product listings from inside the platform without having to log into each platform. Through the platform's automated inventory sync technology, product quantities and prices will be seamlessly updated everywhere merchants sell without lifting a finger. For those who would like the assistance of a team of professionals, Web.com's leading Professional Services offering can help build an online presence and store for customers. In combination with its leading SEO products, Web.com not only helps small business launch their online businesses but also helps them bring customers to their site.

Web.com's eCommerce platform offers the functionality online sellers across a variety of industries need to start and grow their online business, helping across areas of products, services and appointments.

"Our new eCommerce platform is backed by an expert support team that is available for customer questions via chat, phone, and email support," said Ed Jay. "We know not every small business has experience building an online store and we're making it easy for them by including in every package a one-hour professional design consultation, so customers can launch with confidence."

More information on Web.com's eCommerce solutions, including product features and package details, is available at Web.com.

About Web.com:

Web.com is a one-stop web solutions provider helping customers reach their online and commerce goals. In a connected world, Web.com's mission is to be a one-stop-shop for consumers providing extensive product offerings and customized support. Web.com serves businesses of all sizes with an easy-to-use, eCommerce platform, website builder, and professional services team to help customers build a digital presence that delivers results. Learn more at www.web.com.

About Newfold Digital:

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

Media Contacts:

Nicole Cassis

corporatecommunications@newfold.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newfold Digital