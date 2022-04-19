What You Knead to Know: Get That Dough on National Pretzel Day 2022 with Free Pretzels at Auntie Anne's

The iconic pretzel brand will be giving away hot, handmade, and buttery pretzels on Tuesday, April 26

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snack-lovers everywhere, your time is now, because National Pretzel Day is almost here and Auntie Anne's® , the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, is serving up FREE pretzels*. You heard right, there's nothing to get twisted (except a pretzel of course). Auntie Anne's is giving Pretzel Perks members across the country their choice of a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel to celebrate the best snacking holiday of the year, all day long on April 26, 2022.

To celebrate National Pretzel Day, Auntie Anne's is twisting up free Original and Cinnamon Sugar pretzels for Pretzel Perks members all day on April 26, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Not a Pretzel Perks member yet? Don't you worry. Sign up is easy and free through the Pretzel Perks app . All you have to do is sign up before or during the day on April 26th to receive and redeem the free pretzel offer in-store or online on National Pretzel Day and join the millions of pretzel people who love Auntie Anne's just as much as you.

Yep, there are people out there who share the same sheer devotion for Auntie Anne's freshly baked, hand-rolled soft pretzels – and the proof is in the pretzel facts**:

A LOT OF DOUGH: In 2021, pretzel fans purchased more than 76.9 million pretzel items at Auntie Anne's!

BITE-SIZED IS THE WINNER: Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets are the #1 menu item sold at Auntie Anne's followed by Original Pretzel Nuggets in second and Mini Pretzel Dogs in third.

KEEPING IT OG FOR THE OG FANS: Auntie Anne's was founded in Pennsylvania in 1988 and today, the Original Pretzel is still the number one item purchased by local residents.

SWEET STATES: Fans in Texas , New York , Florida , and California prefer their pretzels to be sweet, not salty, with Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets reigning as the top pretzel choice.

"We love our Pretzel Perks members and there's no better way to thank them on the best holiday of the year than with free pretzels," said Cynthia Liu, Vice President of Marketing at Auntie Anne's. "No matter your pretzel preferences, we're looking forward to celebrating with our fans on National Pretzel Day with perfectly baked bites of their favorite Auntie Anne's pretzels, whether sweet or salty, in-store or delivered to your door."

To learn more about Auntie Anne's hot, handmade, buttery pretzels and refreshing beverages that take snacking to the next level, visit AuntieAnnes.com and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok, and Twitter .

*Free Pretzels: Offer valid Tuesday, 4/26/22 only. Must redeem in the Pretzel Perks App. Online and app order redemptions subject to $0.35 service fee and sales taxes. In-store redemption not subject to service fee. Limit one offer per person. Limit one offer code redemption per transaction. Not valid with any other promotion or offer. Reward includes one (1) Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel only. No cash value. Non-transferable. Excludes third party delivery. Sale, resale, and/or internet distribution strictly prohibited. Valid only at participating U.S. Auntie Anne's locations.

**Pretzel Data: Pretzel data is based on Auntie Anne's 2021 sales data.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app . For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com , or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

