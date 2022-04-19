Winbond & Infineon Technologies Collaborate to Double Bandwidth for IoT Applications with HYPERRAM 3.0

3rd Generation HYPERRAM offers simplified design and double data-transfer rate for better performance in IoT devices

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, together with Infineon Technologies, a world leader in semiconductor, microelectronics and IoT solutions, have announced the expansion of their HYPERRAM™ product collaboration with the new higher bandwidth HYPERRAM™ 3.0.

The HYPERRAM product range offers compact alternatives to traditional pseudo-SRAM and is well-suited to low power, space-constrained IoT applications that require an off-chip external RAM. HYPERRAM 3.0 operates at a maximum frequency of 200MHz with a 1.8V operation voltage, which is the same as both HYPERRAM 2.0 and OCTAL xSPI RAM, but with an increased data-transfer rate of 800MBps – double the rate that was previously available. The new generation HYPERRAM operates via an expanded IO HyperBus™ interface with 22 pins.

"As a leading provider of memory solutions, Infineon provides a family of solutions that deliver high performance in smaller form factors for next-generation IoT applications," said Ramesh Chettuvetty, Sr. Director of Marketing and Applications at Infineon Technologies. "HYPERRAM™ 3.0 is the third generation of the HYPERRAM™ family that supports throughput of up to 800MBps using a new 16-bit extended version of the HyperBus™ interface. The 256Mb HYPERRAM™ 3.0 devices are now sampling. Infineon Technologies is pleased to collaborate with Winbond to enable broader adoption of this new memory technology."

"Low pin count, low power consumption and easy control are three key features of HYPERRAM™ that help it significantly improve the performance of IoT end devices," says Winbond. "HYPERRAM™ significantly simplifies the PCB layout design, extends mobile devices' battery life, and works with a smaller processer via a lower pin count while increasing throughput compared to low-power DRAM, SDRAM, and CRAM/PSRAM," Winbond added.

New IoT devices execute more than simple machine to machine communication - they perform voice control or tinyML inferences and therefore need a higher memory performance. The HYPERRAM family is ideal for low-power IoT applications, such as wearables, instrument clusters in automotive applications, infotainment and telematics systems, industrial machine vision, HMI displays and communication modules. HYPERRAM 3.0 is the new generation able to operate under the same command/address signal and similar data bus format with enhanced bandwidth and the same standby power with little pin change. The first member of the HYPERRAM 3.0 family will be a 256Mb device in a KGD, WLCSP Package, which can be implemented at the component level, module level or PCB level based on the end product type.

HYPERRAM technology

HYPERRAM is a high-speed, low-pin-count, low-power pseudo-SRAM for high-performance embedded systems requiring expansion memory for scratchpad or buffering purposes. Introduced by Infineon (then Cypress) in 2015, HYPERRAM now enjoys mature and broad ecosystem support from leading MCU, MPU and FPGA chipset partners and customers. Its low-pin count architecture makes HYPERRAM especially suitable for power and board space-constrained applications requiring off-chip external RAM. Optimised HyperBus memory controllers are available from multiple third-party IP vendors.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September).

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a total memory solution provider. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China and Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

Winbond is a registered trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other trademarks and copyrights mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

