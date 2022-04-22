Angel Yeast to Ramp Up Efforts in Sustainable Development Echoing Earth Day 2022

YICHANG, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast, a listed global yeast and yeast extract manufacturer, announced its plan to make more concrete moves to drive sustainable development on April 22, Earth Day 2022. It is the company's endeavor and commitment to "Invest in Our Planet," which is the theme of this year's Earth Day. Started in 1970, Earth Day is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement to drive positive action for the planet.

"At Angel Yeast, we provide quality and reliable products to over 160 countries. Meanwhile, we stick to a 'green' business mode and always make environmental issues a top priority. As we are celebrating Earth Day, we pledge to make our 'investment' with more substantial projects and plans to help drive a prosperous and sustainable future." said Minghua Xiao, General Manager of Angel.

In 2021, Angel Yeast invested 513 million yuan for the cause of environmental protection. Next, it will step up efforts to reach sustainability goals with a focus on technology innovation, emissions reduction, and clean energy.

Technology innovation

The aim is to use tech innovation to have a clean, pollution-free and environmentally friendly manufacturing process. To achieve this, Angel Yeast poured 475 million yuan into research and development in 2021. It has also set up intelligent and "green" factories for yeast production, where all the production lines are automated, in order to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

Clean energy and emissions reduction

To cut and reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the world has been reducing fossil fuel dependency by using alternative clean energy such as ethanol fuel. Yeast is a key ingredient in industrial ethanol production and Angel Yeast is a major yeast supplier and technology provider of ethanol fuel production. In addition, clean energy has also been used in yeast production at Angel Yeast. To reduce coal-burning in boilers, Angel Yeast recycles methane from wastewater. The total amount of methane recycled last year reached 16.89 million cubic meters.

In 2021, Angel Yeast completed 28 technological transformation projects to reduce emissions, cutting a total of 19,700 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The company also uses yeast fermentation broth to produce organic fertilizer, driving sustainable development in agriculture.

Push for healthy and sustainable future

For many years, Angel Yeast has been dedicated to advancing yeast technology and biotech to promote sustainable agriculture, and bring a healthy and nutritious diet to people. In the food and beverage sector, Angel Yeast is a leading player in baker's yeast to increase nutrient value and add flavor to food. It is also a key supplier of yeast extract and has been actively involved in healthy diet trends such as clean labeling. Additionally, yeast products by Angel Yeast highly increase the efficiency of raw material in breweries and distilleries, as well as improving flavor and quality. In nutrition&health, it has innovated yeast protein technology to offer alternatives to animal protein. In addition to feeding humans, Angel Yeast also offers yeast products that can be used as animal feed. For the biological fermentation industry, it provides highly-efficient, pollution-free and stable solutions of organic nitrogen resource.

About Angel Yeast

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker's yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum and seasoning, savory yeast extract, human health, animal nutrition, plant nutrition, distilled spirits and biofuels, Fermentation Nutrients, and enzymes. At present, Angel Yeast has 12 international advanced production bases in China, Egypt, and Russia, and provides products and services for more than 160 countries and regions globally.

