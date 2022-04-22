Three Years Ahead of Schedule, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Reaches Goal of Planting or Protecting ONE MILLION Trees Across the Country and Now Pledges to Improve Tree Equity with American Forests

In addition, Bulleit joins forces with Street Art for Mankind on a new nationwide initiative to raise Tree Equity awareness

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulleit Frontier Whiskey met its goal of planting one million trees in partnership with forestry innovation leader, American Forests , three years ahead of schedule. Together, Bulleit and American Forests have successfully restored more than 2,000 acres of forest landscapes in several states preserving the forests' ability to mitigate climate change, clean water and provide home for wildlife. As reforestation efforts continue to push forward, Bulleit is embarking on a new mission to improve Tree Equity within economically disadvantaged communities and help ensure that all people have access to the benefits of trees.

Simply put, Tree Equity is about making sure everyone can experience the benefits of trees, no matter their income or where they live. Trees help fulfill our basic needs – breathing fresh air, drinking clean water and finding relief from the heat. Much like streets and sewer lines, trees are critical infrastructure for improving overall quality of life and play an integral role in mitigating climate change. Bulleit is committed to its shared mission with American Forests to advance Tree Equity and ensure tree cover in cities is equitably distributed.

A map of the tree cover in the U.S. is all too often a reflection of income disparities in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods where trees are often more sparse, while tree cover is much more prominent in wealthier, suburban communities. To invoke actionable change, Bulleit will plant and maintain trees in five cities utilizing American Forests' Tree Equity Score technology that helps measure the tree canopy needs in urban areas to determine which neighborhoods need trees the most.

For Bulleit, recognizing the value of trees, healthy forests and sustainability are issues that hit close to home. To produce Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, barrels are integral to aging the award-winning liquid. And to make barrels, white oak trees are a necessity. Through their reforestation efforts, Bulleit continues to advance the long-term health and resilience of white oak forests for years to come.

"Our commitment to a greener future does not stop with how we make our whiskey or our recent reforestation efforts. There is much more we can do especially with our invaluable friends at American Forests," said Ricky Collett, global brand director, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. "While trees are a necessity for our award-winning bourbon, the benefits trees provide our communities are undeniable. Bulleit was built on the foundation of community and advancing Tree Equity is a way for us to give back to those who have given us so much."

To raise awareness of its Tree Equity mission, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey will work with Street Art for Mankind, a nonprofit organization that sparks social change through the power of art , to support the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration with a multi-city mural project to raise awareness of its collective vision – a world where all people have access to the benefits trees provide, no exceptions. In collaboration with prominent artists, Bulleit will bring to life the importance of Tree Equity through large scale, visually impactful murals, in five American cities in the next three years. The first sponsored mural will be unveiled this fall, alongside a tree planting celebration to further amplify the #GenerationRestoration movement to provoke action around ecosystem restoration and climate change reversal by 2030.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Bulleit Frontier Whiskey in its mission to raise awareness for Tree Equity. Together, through the power of art, we are aiming to inspire the public to reflect on challenges our current ecosystem faces and take action," said Audrey and Thibault Decker, co-founders of Street Art for Mankind.

Since its inception in 2020, our partnership with American Forests has resulted in the planting or protecting of one million trees with projected environmental benefits that include:

Carbon Sequestration: 645,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide stored over the next 100 years*, equal to the removal of emissions from driving 140,000 cars in one year.**

Air Purification: An average of 74,000 pounds of air pollutants eliminated per year.*** For fine particles like dust, this is equal to removing 1,000 cars from the road.**

Water Conservation: An average of 75 million gallons of runoff conserved per year, *** equal to the volume of water stored by 114 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Vital Wildlife Habitat: Roughly 2,000 acres of critical forest restored across multiple states in the Eastern U.S.****

"We are proud to have met our goal of planting or protecting one million trees to advance the growth and restoration of oak forests alongside our Bulleit partners," says Jad Daley, president and chief executive officer at American Forests. "As our partnership continues to thrive, we look forward to joining forces again to extend a shared commitment to Tree Equity and urban forestry across the country in years to come."

Bulleit recognizes the importance of sustainability at home and, to usher in the next phase of efforts, the award-winning Kentucky whiskey is hosting an Earth Day celebration on April 22 at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville, KY. The event will include a planting of native oak trees and the unveiling of artwork by local Kentucky artist, Braylyn Stewart, using only eco-friendly materials, from paintbrush to paint.

Sustainability continues to be an important mission for both Bulleit and its parent company, Diageo, which announced 25 purposeful and ambitious goals in its 'Society 30: Spirit of Progress' sustainability action plan . The ten year plan includes a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across the company's direct operations, which is supported by the recent opening of its first carbon neutral distillery in Lebanon, KY where Bulleit Bourbon is being produced .

As it continues to work towards a more sustainable future, Bulleit reminds consumers to drink and live responsibly. For more information and to stay up-to-date on its sustainability efforts follow @Bulleit on Instagram and Facebook .

*Estimates on carbon storage derived from USDA Forest Service Forest Inventory and Analysis data for Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee **EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator

***Estimates derived from an average tree planting throughout the brand's planting region using iTree County

****Estimate by American Forests based on previous plantings and average trees planted per acre

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About American Forests

American Forests is driven by the power of forests. They are instrumental to addressing two of the most pressing issues of the day: slowing climate change and advancing social equity. Forests also provide habitat for wildlife and a clean, abundant supply of water for people. Since our founding in 1875, American Forests has been the pathfinders for creating healthy forests from coast to coast. For example, we championed creation of the U.S. Forest Service and have persuaded Congress to provide stable funding for fighting and preventing forest fires. Our deep knowledge of forests and track record of collaboration position us to build a reforestation movement in America.

From cities to large natural landscapes, we create healthy and resilient forests that deliver essential benefits for climate, people, water and wildlife. We advance our mission through forestry innovation, place-based partnerships to plant and restore forests, and movement building. American Forests envisions a world in which the significant environmental, societal, and economic benefits of forests are fully realized and equitably available to all people. To learn more about American Forests, visit www.americanforests.org

About Street Art for Mankind

Street Art for Mankind (SAM) is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization working with prominent street artists to create large murals all around the world. Its goal is to raise awareness on social justice and environmental issues, and to give the public the means to become actors of change. SAM is recognized for its mural series with the United Nations, the Department of State, but also for its Art Walk Murals with Cities across the world to bond communities together, create a sense of belonging and increase foot traffic. Learn more at StreetArtMankind.org.

