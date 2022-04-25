BARCELONA, Spain, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), the largest international event devoted to industry transformation through disruptive technologies, will hold its sixth edition from May 10 to 12 at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue to give new impetus to the digital transformation of businesses and companies. Under the theme Game-changing technologies for industry transformation, IOTSWC will gather over 310 exhibitors with technological solutions that provide an edge to companies across many industries, and 200 speakers to discuss the latest trends in digital transformation through disruptive technologies.

IOT Solutions World Congress 2022 gives new impetus to the digital transformation of industries (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona) (PRNewswire)

Organised by Fira de Barcelona in partnership with the Industry IOT Consortium® (IIC™), the 2022 edition will showcase the solutions of 310 exhibiting companies including ABB, Altair, Amazon Web Services, BrainCube, Crowdstrike, Deloitte, Device Authority, EMnify, Faircom Corporation, Fiware, Hornet Security, Huawei, Kaspersky, KNX, Libellium, Palo Alto, Richardson RFPD, Relayr, Siemens, Sternum and Trellix, TXOne Networks.

Industry transformation reimagined

IOTSWC will structure its congress program in five themes that express a new cross-industry approach: Business optimization, Artificial Intelligence, Connectivity, Security and Customer Experience.

The list of speakers includes Ann Dunkin, Chief Information Officer at the US Department of Energy and author of Industrial Digital Transformation: Accelerate digital transformation with business optimization, AI, and Industry 4.0; Lucien Engelen, world-renowned innovator and founder and CEO Transform.Health; Shafi Ahmed, a colorectal surgeon, futurist and innovator; Hiroshi Yamamoto, Corporate VP of Digital Innovation Technology Center and Corporate Digitization at Toshiba; Mark Geckeler, DPP Alliance Head at the Volkswagen Group; Gunter Beitinger, Senior VP of Manufacturing & Head of Factory Digitalization at Siemens; Stuart Bashford, CTO at Buhler Group; Matthias Kuss, CEO, FMC Data Solutions at Fresenius Medical Care; Juha Pankakoski, Chief Digital Officer at Konecranes; and Jesper Toubol, VP of Operations – Moulding Production at Lego Group.

Testbed Area

IOTSWC will also feature a testbed with 10 examples of new services and solutions that are being developed and tested in real life conditions with the aim of being deployed in a scalable manner. The selected projects include solutions for the Automotive, Construction, Food, and Urban management sectors such as a smart refrigerator using AI cameras to reduce food waste and apply dynamic pricing, a digital twin service designed to implement a pay-per-use service for the Construction industry, and an intelligent heritage conservation system capable of anticipating asset maintenance needs through virtual reality and remote monitoring.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802849/IOTSWC.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Fira de Barcelona Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona