Lantern Pharma's Board of Directors Names Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D. as a Director Nominee to Lantern's Board of Directors

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN ), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning (ML) platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D. has been named as a nominee for election to Lantern's Board of Directors. Dr. Maccecchini will be presented alongside a slate of five existing Directors at Lantern's upcoming Annual Meeting to be held on June 8, 2022.

Additionally, Leslie W. Kreis, Jr., the Managing Principal at Steelhead Capital Management, LLC, managing partner and co-founder of Bios Equity Partners, LP and Bios Equity Partners II, LP, and a member of Lantern Pharma's Board of Directors since 2019, has advised Lantern's Board of his determination not to stand for reelection as a Director at Lantern's Annual Meeting.

"On behalf of the Board and Lantern Pharma, I would like to thank Les for his years of input, counsel, and expertise that has guided Lantern through its journey from a novel idea to a well-funded, Nasdaq-listed, A.I.-focused biopharma company. He has helped Lantern through multiple phases of growth — from a private company, through the IPO, and during the company's continued progress and improvements in more recent quarters," commented Panna Sharma, President and CEO of Lantern Pharma.

"I also want to congratulate Dr. Maccecchini on her nomination to our Board of Directors. The Board and the Company's Management are looking forward to her guidance and the opportunity to benefit from her decades of experience. Her nomination to Lantern Pharma's Board of Directors comes at an exciting time in our development, especially as several of our programs are entering clinical trials. As a seasoned pharma executive, scientist, and entrepreneur, she will bring multiple areas of expertise to our Company and be able to advise Lantern on critical decisions about trial partnering, trial design, and clinical operations" added Mr. Sharma.

Dr. Maccecchini has over 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience in the development of novel therapies for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other neurodegenerative diseases. She is the founder of Annovis Bio. (Nasdaq: ANVS), a company dedicated to treating neurodegenerative conditions, and has served as its President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director since 2008. With her leadership, Annovis Bio has established a proven track record of advancing drug programs through multiple phases of clinical development and currently has 2 programs in or entering phase 3 human clinical trials. She previously served as the founder and CEO of Symphony Pharmaceuticals/Annovis, which was sold in 2001 to Transgenomic. In addition to her corporate roles, she has served as a partner and director of two angel groups, Robin Hood Ventures and MidAtlantic capital, has been a lecturer at the Wharton Business School since 2016, and serves on the boards of organizations that promote entrepreneurship, international trade, and women.

Dr. Maccecchini holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and M.Sc. in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from the University of Basel, has held two Postdoctoral fellowship positions at the Roche Basel Institute of Technology and at the California Institute of Technology, performed research in the distinguished labs of Nobel Laureates Susumu Tonegawa, Ph.D., and Gunter Blobel, M.D., Ph.D., and studied corporate finance at the Wharton Business School.

"It's a pleasure to be welcomed as a nominee to Lantern's board at such an exciting time when their drug programs are advancing through different stages of clinical development," said Dr. Maccecchini. "Lantern is one of only a select number of biopharma companies successfully utilizing A.I. and big data to develop targeted oncology therapies. By doing so, they have the potential to bring precision therapies to patients faster, at lower costs, and for indications with unmet clinical needs in cancer. I believe that with Lantern's strategic A.I. approach to drug development, seasoned leadership team, and pipeline of promising drugs, they are well-positioned for success."

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. and machine learning platform to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically-targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across nine disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes.

