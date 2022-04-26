What If Media Group Receives Significant Investment From Abry Partners

FORT LEE, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What If Media Group, an award-winning performance marketing company is pleased to announce its significant investment from Abry Partners, a leading Boston-based private equity firm. Canaccord Genuity, a global investment banking company, served as the exclusive financial advisor to What If Media Group.

What If Media Group is pleased to announce its significant investment from Abry Partners.

"What If's data-driven customer acquisition solutions, combined with their world-class client service, deliver the best performance marketing outcomes in the industry. We are excited to partner with the What If team to support them as they continue on their exceptional growth trajectory." said Tyler Wick, Partner at Abry.

With almost thirty years of experience, Abry Partners has extensive knowledge in the digital marketing sector. The transaction and new partnership will provide the catalyst for expanding What If's customer acquisition services to everyday-brand clients while solidifying its core value offerings.

Josh Gillon, Chief Executive Officer of What If Media Group, said, "As one of the top PE firms in our industry, we feel that Abry's investment is an incredible validation of our business model and the huge growth opportunities ahead of us. We are thrilled to have Abry as our partner as we continue to build our company and expand the base of advertisers who appreciate the value of the highly targeted audiences we are generating for them."

What If Media Group generates significant new customer acquisition and revenue growth for advertisers through AI-driven, cookieless, proprietary media. Through its O&O properties, What If Media Group generates approximately 500,000 user registrations per day, which translates into millions of qualified clicks, leads, and calls for its large advertiser base. This also results in an enormous self-declared, opt-in consumer database that is 100% CCPA and TCPA-compliant with no reliance on cookies or third-party data providers, making What If Media Group one of the most unique and advantageous digital marketing companies in the industry.

Seth Gottlieb, President and Chief Visionary Officer, commented, "We are super excited about the future of our company. In addition to the numerous growth channels in our core business, we believe that; with the anticipated restrictions on third-party cookies, our first-party media and data will become even more valuable and important to brands who want to connect directly with their customers."

What If Media Group has long-term client relationships with a diverse group of prominent U.S. companies (some of whom are Fortune 500 companies) operating across many of the largest industry vertical markets, including financial services, insurance and home services. With many organizations seeking modern, cookieless advertising solutions, the company is perfectly positioned for continued long-term success. Cofounders Josh Gillon and Seth Gottlieb will continue to lead What If Media Group in partnership with a deep management team and Abry Partners.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since 1989, the firm has completed more than $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages more than $5 billion of capital across its active funds.

About What If Media Group

Founded in 2012, What If Media Group is an award-winning, performance-marketing company that enables the world's leading brands to acquire valuable new customers at scale. By leveraging data-driven engagement and re-engagement strategies across multiple proprietary marketing channels and sophisticated targeting technology, and utilizing insights based on millions of consumer ad interactions each day, What If Media Group delivers the most cost-effective and highest-performing marketing campaigns for its clients. For more information, please visit whatifmediagroup.com.

