ARMO raises $30M for the first open-source Kubernetes security platform

ARMO's Kubescape is an open, transparent, single pane of glass for Kubernetes security, used by tens of thousands

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMO , creators of the fast-growing Kubernetes open source security project Kubescape , today announced $30M in funding for the first end-to-end open source Kubernetes security platform. The Series A investment, led by Tiger Global with Hyperwise Ventures and participation from existing investors, Pitango First and Peled Ventures, will ensure an open, transparent and fully customizable security solution for the entire Kubernetes community.

Kubernetes, the open source container orchestration solution, has become the de-facto operating system for cloud-native applications, making Kubernetes security more essential than ever. However, there is no open source project that provides an out of the box, end-to-end Kubernetes security solution. Current open source Kubernetes security tools are limited, fragmented, complex to manage & monitor and require a huge effort to generate synergies, forcing organizations into closed source proprietary solutions.

"DevOps teams are responsible for the security of Kubernetes and they prefer to use an open source for it, but they also need the solution to be end-to-end and fit natively into their existing stack," said Shauli Rozen, CEO & co-founder of ARMO. "Companies are being forced to choose: either try to integrate several different open source tools together or commit to a proprietary solution that you can't adapt, access the code, influence the roadmap or contribute to."

Kubescape is being built as the first end-to-end open source Kubernetes security platform. It has quickly surged in popularity, becoming one of the fastest-growing open source Kubernetes security tools, with tens of thousands of users and more than 2,500 registered users accessing Kubescape as a cloud SaaS. ARMO is committed to building and maintaining its Kubernetes security platform as 100% end-to-end open source.

Kubescape scans configuration files (i.e. YAML and Helm), Kubernetes clusters and worker nodes for misconfigurations and known vulnerabilities based on NSA-CISA hardening guidance, MITRE ATT&CK and other DevOps frameworks and vulnerability databases, calculating risk scores and trends. A powerful Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) module visualizes the connection of roles and privileges between different parts of a Kubernetes cluster. All of these functionalities are already offered by Kubescape, providing a "single pane of glass" to an organization's Kubernetes security. Kubescape shows developers and DevOps teams exactly why controls fail, automatically suggesting configuration fixes to improve security posture.

ARMO was founded by Shauli Rozen, Leonid Sandler and Ben Hirschberg. It will use the new investment to grow, opening additional offices and hiring internationally, bringing on more developers to work on Kubescape and investing in its open source community. The company will also expand its product and marketing teams.

"Kubernetes is open source, and Kubernetes security should be open source too, following the same culture of transparency and collaboration," said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global." ARMO is unique because they're committed to a complete open source security solution for Kubernetes, so everyone can benefit from – and contribute to – the most secure platform available."

"Kubernetes just keeps growing; securing Kubernetes means securing the infrastructure on which all modern microservice applications depend," said Nathan Shuchami, managing partner with Hyperwise Ventures. "But it also means critical misconfigurations and potential vulnerabilities at many different levels. Kubernetes security is a complex problem. ARMO's commitment to an open source, end to end solution to the entire challenge made it stand out, and Kubescape's success just shows how much it's needed."

ARMO, the creator of Kubescape, is on a mission to create the first end-to-end Kubernetes open-source security platform, built for developers, and trusted by security professionals.

