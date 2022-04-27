Ezra Mehlman Named As A Top Healthcare Investor of 2022 by GrowthCap

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Ezra Mehlman has been recognized as a Top 25 Healthcare Investor for the second year in a row by GrowthCap.

With over 800 investors considered, awardees, were determined based on feedback from portfolio company CEOs, firm colleagues and peers in the industry as well as our own proprietary research. The 2022 awardees represent a diverse set of individuals with backgrounds in medicine, science, and technology in addition to finance and investing. Across growth equity and growth buyouts in addition to emerging growth and venture, what these investors all have in common is demonstrated exceptional performance in the areas of investment selection, value creation, and ESG engagement.

"Capital is the least valuable asset that Ezra and HEP bring to the table; an informed perspective, an effective network and supporting leadership are what Ezra offers to his portfolio companies in spades, which drives accelerated growth," said Jon Elwell, CEO of Kno2.

Ezra is currently on the board of directors of Wildflower Health, Kno2, and Jvion. He previously served on the board of directors of AxiaMed (acquired by Bank of America), Applied Pathways (acquired by AIM Specialty Health, a division of Anthem, Inc), Centerpointe Behavioral Health System (acquired by Acadia Healthcare), InDemand Interpreting (acquired by Stratus Video/AMN Healthcare), and Twistle (acquired by Health Catalyst). He sits on the Harvard School of Public Health's Health Policy and Management Executive Council. He is on the faculty of Columbia Business School.

Ezra joined HEP in 2010, while completing his M.B.A. at Columbia Business School. Prior to joining the team, Ezra was a Senior Analyst at the Advisory Board Company, providing best practice consulting and research services to hospitals and health systems. After leaving the Advisory Board Company, Ezra served as a Senior Consultant in the healthcare practice of Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on engagements in the provider space.

Ezra holds a B.A. cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis, and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

View full list of awardees here: https://growthcapadvisory.com/the-top-25-healthcare-investors-of-2022/

