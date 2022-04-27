InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Temperature Gauge for Proteins (ALL-2768)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a chef and I wanted to create a convenient way to check the temperature of food while cooking," said an inventor, from Peachtree City, Ga., "so I invented the Temperature Gauge Sensor. My design eliminates the hassle of finding a traditional thermometer to check the cooking temperature of steak, chicken and other proteins."

The invention provides a convenient way to check the temperature of various proteins while cooking in the kitchen. In doing so, it offers an alternative to finding and utilizing a traditional meat thermometer. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and taste by preventing undercooked and overcooked meats. Additionally, the invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, chefs, health-conscious individuals, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2768, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

