InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Golf Carts (AVT-109)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safe way for two golfers to sit side-by-side in a cart without sharing airspace," said an inventor, from Paducah, Ky., "so I invented the UNIVERSAL SAFE CART. My design would help to maintain social distancing by preventing the spread of airborne germs and viruses."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to separate the driver and passenger within a golf cart. In doing so, it protects the two golfers against airborne germs and coronavirus. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for golf courses and golfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

