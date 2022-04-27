InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Face Mask to Combat Foul Odors (BEC-127)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to prevent mask wearers from having to smell malodorous scents," said an inventor, from Deering, N.H., "so we invented the AROMA MASK. Our appealing and therapeutic design would provide added protection and comfort by eliminating the need to smell various bad odors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved face mask to combat foul odors. In doing so, it could enhance safety, comfort and relaxation. It also could encourage proper mask usage. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp