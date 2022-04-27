Lights, Camera, Acción! McDonald's USA Launches Spotlight Dorado to Showcase Latino Talent in Film & Advocate for Increased Industry Representation

The Golden Arches partners with Actress, Director and Producer Stephanie Beatriz to shine a light on Latino stories – currently making up only 1% of those told in Hollywood – through a short film contest

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's USA is proud to announce the launch of Spotlight Dorado , a new multi-year platform aimed at uplifting Latino talent and arming them with access to mentorship and coveted resources to change their career trajectories and put them steps closer to making their cinematic dreams come true. The program kicks off today with a short film contest alongside acclaimed actress, director, producer and representation advocate Stephanie Beatriz .

Even though Latinos represent nearly 20% of the U.S. population, their stories make up less than 1% of those told by Hollywood.1 Without mentorship, connections, and financial support, many Latino filmmakers struggle to produce films.

"In the last year, there have been multiple milestones for thoughtful and authentic representations of Latinos in film. Though it's important to celebrate these strides, there is still much more to be done, especially off-screen," said Stephanie Beatriz, best known for her role as 'Mirabel' in Disney's Academy Award-winning film, Encanto. "I'm very excited to partner with McDonald's to give up-and-coming Latino storytellers the opportunity to accurately reflect the different perspectives that make up the Latino experience in the U.S."

Starting today through June 3, 2022, U.S.-based Latino writers, directors and producers can participate in the Spotlight Dorado short film contest by submitting their screenplays and stories to SpotlightDorado.com . Participation in the contest is free.

Three finalists will be awarded a production budget of $75,000 to bring their short films to life and will receive mentorship from industry leaders, including Beatriz and trailblazing Director Carlos López Estrada, among others. Starting this November, the public will have a chance to vote for their favorite short film to help determine the grand-prize winner. The talented winner will also be given a year-long opportunity to work with McDonald's in 2023 on future creative initiatives and campaigns, and receive one year of industry-standard creative software subscription services.

"We couldn't be more honored to create this program for talented Latino creators and filmmakers whose stories are often overlooked," said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald's USA. "Spotlight Dorado is representative of our longstanding commitment to feeding and fostering the Hispanic community while amplifying diverse voices. We look forward to seeing Spotlight Dorado resources help bring some very important stories to life for all to experience."

McDonald's Spotlight Dorado short film contest was created with the support of industry leaders and partners, such as advocate for Latino talent in film and producer, Ben Lopez from L21 Consulting and The Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Throughout the program, each partner will lend their expertise and thought leadership, ensuring the three finalists are set up for success while producing their short films.

Spotlight Dorado is part of McDonald's long-standing commitment to championing the Hispanic community's rich culture through programs that fuel Latino pride and representation. For more than three decades, the Golden Arches has invested in the Hispanic community through initiatives in music, education, and sports, and continues supporting local charities and organizations throughout the U.S.

All contest entries are subject to terms and conditions.2 For more information about Spotlight Dorado, visit www.spotlightdorado.com . And be sure to submit short films by June 3, 2022.

ABOUT MCDONALD'S USA

McDonald's has always been committed to the communities it serves, and the people that make up those communities. Every day the brand takes steps to achieve a more equitable and inclusive future for our employees, Franchisees, suppliers, customers, and the communities we serve and foster.

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

MEDIA CONTACT

