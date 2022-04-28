AdCellerant CEO Believes Transparency is the Key to Success

AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant CEO and Co-Founder, Brock Berry, was recently published in Newsweek – a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Berry's article covers the importance of transparency among leaders and within businesses. Within the article, Berry covers a mistake that happened among one of his own employees and how it erased over a week's worth of data. Instead of this employee shying away from the issue, they completely owned it, and lead the group to a solution.

"Reward transparency by lifting people up and helping them solve their problems. Some companies might have considered writing up a support team member for deleting a week's worth of data. We chose to promote her. Not only did she jump in and admit to her error, but she ended up being a leader throughout the process, bringing a solution forward to fix it," said Berry.

Read the full Newsweek article, Rewarding Transparency Breeds Success - Here's How , by Brock Berry.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure campaign performance for customers.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation, campaign launch, and campaign performance. All within a single platform.

For more information or to book a demo, visit www.adcellerant.com.

