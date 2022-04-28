Arine Collaborates with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Address Health Equity

Grant from AWS will allow Arine's proprietary technology platform to develop solutions for vulnerable populations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arine, an intelligent medication optimization company, today announced it has been selected for Amazon Web Services' (AWS) $40 million global program supporting organizations that are developing solutions to reduce health inequities. Arine's proprietary AI-driven platform ensures safe and effective medication therapy by synthesizing multidimensional data to develop personalized medication recommendations for vulnerable patient populations, including older patients, low-income, and underrepresented patients.

Through the program, AWS provides credits and technical expertise to organizations around the world that leverage AWS to improve health outcomes and equity in any of the following areas: 1) increasing access to health services for underserved communities; 2) addressing social determinants of health (SDoH) as a barrier to optimized care; and 3) leveraging data to promote more equitable and inclusive systems of care.

"Medication-related problems disproportionately impact older, lower-income, and underrepresented minorities," said Yoona Kim, PhD, PharmD, Arine co-founder and CEO. "Arine's platform proactively guides personalized interventions that overcome barriers to care, including linguistic, economic, and health literacy challenges. We view AWS as the ideal partner in our efforts to expand medication access and reduce healthcare inequities."

Arine plans to use the AWS grant to continue to evaluate how SDoH impacts medication-taking behaviors to maximize benefit from medication therapy and improve outcomes. Using the company's technology platform, Arine will incorporate data collected through the program into risk stratification models that assess clinical, behavioral and social risk to identify individuals in need.

The program will also allow Arine to evaluate which therapeutic interventions will have the largest impact on improving health and economic outcomes. "That information will help us pinpoint disparities in different subgroups, providing fresh momentum to our efforts to improve outcomes in these vulnerable patient populations," commented Dr. Kim.

About Arine

Arine optimizes medication therapy and treatment plans – saving one in every six healthcare dollars spent. The company's medication optimization platform aggregates and analyzes clinical, social, and behavioral data to identify and address gaps in patient care on behalf of payors and risk-bearing providers. Arine uses predictive analytics to target care to at-risk health plan members, AI to generate personalized care plans for each patient, and machine learning to continuously optimize members' medication therapy. Clients have achieved a 15% reduction in total cost of care and a 40% reduction in hospital admissions, while improving the efficiency of the care team by five- to ten-fold. For more information, visit www.arine.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

