Aspen Dental Invests in Dental Assistant Training, Announces Partnership with the Dental Assisting National Board and the DALE Foundation

CHICAGO, Ill., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental today announced a new partnership with the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB) and its affiliate organization, the DALE Foundation, to invest in dental radiography training and credentials for dental assistants across the Aspen Dental network of nearly 1,000 offices nationwide.

Aspen Dental, DANB and DALE Foundation bring dental radiography training and credentials to dental assistants nationwide

In most states, dental radiography procedures are a regulated skill and dental assistants are required to complete a state-approved course, participate in hands-on training and register through the state dental board to perform them. The DANB Radiation Health and Safety (RHS) exam is recognized as an industry standard in more than 30 states and will support dental assistants across the Aspen Dental network in meeting state radiography requirements.

"Dental assistants are core to our mission at Aspen Dental – as we continue to bring down barriers and make dental care more accessible and affordable, ensuring our teams have the resources and training they need to perform all essential functions is critical," said Arwinder Judge, DDS, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental. "DANB is a leader in recognizing the value dental assistants bring and developing curriculum that's practically applicable to day-to-day office functions and patient care."

"Dental assistants are integral members of the oral healthcare team," said Laura Skarnulis, CEO of DANB and the DALE Foundation. "They enhance the productivity of the practice by partnering with their doctors to manage the busy patient workflow, and their chairside interactions often positively impact the patients' experience and treatment plan acceptance. That's why we're so excited to see Aspen Dental's commitment to ensuring these essential team members have up-to-date training and knowledge to effectively perform their central duties."

The DALE Foundation offers interactive e-learning courses and resources to educate dental assistants on the fundamentals of dental radiography to prepare them for DANB's RHS exam. Aspen Dental assistants will complete the DALE Foundation's DANB RHS Review course and take the DALE Foundation's DANB RHS Practice Test to assess their knowledge in preparation for the DANB RHS exam. The partnership also includes options for dental assistants to complete education and earn credentials in other practice areas to expand their skill set at their own pace.

This follows Aspen Dental's announcement highlighting the company's commitment to dental implant training for more than 1,400 doctors in the last 18 months, further establishing TAG – The Aspen Group's ongoing investment in providing the highest level of training and resources to team members across all roles.

About DANB and the DALE Foundation

DANB is recognized by the American Dental Association as the national certifying board for dental assistants. DANB exams and certifications are recognized or required by 37 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The DALE Foundation, the official DANB affiliate, offers interactive e-learning courses and study aids to help dental assistants and other oral healthcare professionals expand their knowledge and grow their careers. For more information, visit www.danb.org or www.dalefoundation.org.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

