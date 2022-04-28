Avocados From Mexico™ Introduces First-Ever Guactail™ Designed to Make Cinco Celebrators Say "CincOMG!"

The #AlwaysGood brand partnered with Best-Selling Author and Food and Wine Expert Antoni Porowski to design the delicious avocado drink

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to take Cinco de Mayo celebrations from adequate to awesome. Avocados From Mexico™ (AFM), the number one selling brand of avocados in the U.S., is showing fans new ways to celebrate with avocados this Cinco– by introducing the Guactail™. A drink so good, it will have you saying, "CincOMG!"

To bring the Guactail to life, Avocados From Mexico teamed up with none other than best-selling author and food and wine expert, Antoni Porowski, to create the CincOMG-worthy Guactail dreams are made of. The drink takes a spin on a classic fruit-forward daquiri and is loaded with the goodness of avocados – from deconstructed guacamole to avocado frites, the garnishes make this drink #AlwaysGood.

"Two of my favorite things? Cinco de Mayo and guac," said Porowski. "And taking that to the level of creating my very own Guactail? Perfection. It's just not Cinco without a Guactail and Avocados From Mexico."

Cinco de Mayo is #AlwaysGood With Avocados From Mexico

It's no surprise Cinco de Mayo is the second biggest consumption occasion in the U.S for avocados and guacamole1. To inspire consumers to Addvocados for a CincOMG-worthy celebration, the brand is supporting the festivities with a full 360 plan, including a new #AlwaysGood TV spot, shopper campaign, and digital activations leading up to May 5, 2022. Visit AFM's House of Goodness for new recipes and Cinco facts, and try a new selfie experience that allows Facebook and Instagram users to create a one-of-a-kind portrait featuring their best Mona Lisa smile – a nod to the Renaissance themed Cinco ad.

"Cinco de Mayo sparks good times, just like our brand," said CEO and President of Avocados From Mexico, Alvaro Luque. "We invite avocado lovers everywhere to share a Guactail and add Avocados From Mexico to their celebrations to make it a memorable Cinco de Mayo filled with good taste and good times."

Antoni's Avocado Daiquiri Guactail:

Ingredients:

6oz white rum

6oz pineapple juice

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 oz cucumber, sliced and unpeeled

1 cup fresh or frozen mango

6 mint leaves, plus more for garnish

1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

3oz cream of coconut

Pinch of salt

2 cups ice

Add all ingredients to a blender and combine on high for 45 seconds until mixture is smooth, frothy and thick. Garnish with avocado frites, jalapeño poppers, tortilla chips and deconstructed guac ingredients like pickled onion and tomatillo, lime, and mint. After enjoying the Guactail, use garnishes to make even more guac! Makes two servings.

About Avocados From Mexico™

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

