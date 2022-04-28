CHIPOTLE RECOGNIZES HEALTHCARE HEROES WITH MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN FREE CHIPOTLE

Brand invites fans to nominate healthcare professionals for a chance to receive free Chipotle for a year in celebration of National Nurses Day

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today it is recognizing healthcare heroes by awarding 2,000 medical professionals with free Chipotle for a year, equivalent to more than $1 million total in free Chipotle. This gesture will mark the most "free Chipotle for a year" awards given out at one time in the brand's history.

How it Works

Through May 6, National Nurses Day, fans can tag a healthcare hero that has made a positive impact on their life or their community and leave a comment about their incredible efforts in the following posts on Chipotle's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter channels:

Starting the week of May 9, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 medical professionals tagged in fans' comments to receive free Chipotle for a year. Chosen healthcare heroes will be notified through direct messages.

"The morale of our healthcare heroes becomes more and more important each year," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "With the help of our fans, we're starting a movement for genuine recognition of our medical professionals that will fuel many of them with real food for a full year."

Round Up for Healthcare Heroes

Starting today, Chipotle is featuring the American Nurses Foundation in its real change platform on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Through May 31, guests can round-up their change to the next highest dollar amount on the app or website to help provide support for nurses across the country.

In 2021, Chipotle gave away 250,000 burritos to healthcare heroes and invited fans to thank medical professionals in their community through a virtual thank you wall. The brand also launched a gift card program where 10% of special egift card purchases were donated to the American Nurses Foundation.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of March 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

