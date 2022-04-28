Citadel Credit Union Awards Local Teachers Over $58,000 With Citadel Heart of Learning Awards

31 Greater Philadelphia teachers have won the prestigious Citadel Heart of Learning Award after being nominated and selected among thousands of teachers; All will be honored at The Mann Center in Philadelphia on May 2, during a large-scale ceremony with 400 guests including Superintendents and Principals;
3 Grand Prize Winners to be announced.
EXTON, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In another academic year challenged by the pandemic, 31 Greater Philadelphia teachers have been recognized by Citadel Credit Union for going above and beyond and truly "building strength in education." Teachers from across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties were nominated by their students, peers, parents, and administrators, and will be recognized and receive their awards on May 2 at The Mann Center in Philadelphia. Thousands of teachers were nominated, and Citadel is now announcing the top 31 teachers selected. Citadel will donate over $58,000 to the teachers in grants, gift cards, and prizes.
The Citadel Heart of Learning Award program started 21 years ago in partnership with the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) to recognize local teachers who show dedication in and outside of the classroom with a unique sense of heart and dedication. The award also specifically spotlights teachers who go above and beyond to foster connection with students and ensure the desire to learn is never compromised. This is the first year there will be an in-person event now that the program has fully expanded to the full Greater Philadelphia region.
All 31 winners receive a hand-blown glass heart award, $1,000 to spend in their classrooms, gift cards, prizes, and will be honored at Citadel's Award Ceremony at the Mann Center on May 2. In addition, three (3) Grand Prize winners each receives an additional $4,000 to use in their classroom and $5,000 for their school, along with a colorful Grand Prize glass heart. Each Grand Prize Winner will give an acceptance speech.
"Citadel is proud to recognize 31 educators who each has a unique background and their own story. Across Greater Philadelphia, our counties, towns, and districts have varied challenges and students with diverse needs. What all areas have in common is there are dedicated teachers building strength in education," said Mike Schnably, Senior Vice President, Citadel Credit Union. "Celebrating teachers, the unsung heroes who mold our children, continues to be one of Citadel's proudest moments as an organization each year."
Citadel Heart of Learning Award 2021-22 Winners by Grade Level:
Level
Name of Winner
School
Elementary School
Elena Carlson
Gladwyne Elementary
Elementary School
Shawntae Brabham
Disston Elementary
Elementary School
Michelle Jacobs
Warwick Elementary
Elementary School
Matt Rogers
Salisbury Elementary
Elementary School
Miriam Coppola
Wayne Elementary
Elementary School
Amy Hess
French Creek Elementary
Elementary School
Jason Baughman
Jordan Bank Elementary
Elementary School
Jennifer Burns
Robeson Elementary Center
Elementary School
Dawn Oldenski
Chadds Ford Elementary
Elementary School
Deb Rooney
Bradford Heights Elementary
Elementary School
Jennifer Franz
Sarah Starkweather Elementary
Level
Name of Winner
School
Middle School
Riley Paolino
Rudolph Blankenburg
Middle School
Kristi Gases
Maple Point Middle School
Middle School
Ryan Hipp
Donegal Junior High
Middle School
Linda Homer
Darby Township
Middle School
Lisa Adamski
Scott Sixth Grade Center
Middle School
George Hankins
Colonial Middle School
Middle School
Lisa Gray
Phoenixville Middle School
Level
Name of Winner
School
High School
Marissa Regad
Central Bucks HS West
High School
Veronica Vladimirova-Cambria
Harriton High School
High School
Louis Lozzi
Paul Robeson High School
High School
Elyse Minder
JPMcCaskey High School
High School
Chrissa Kuntz
Penncrest High School
High School
Mike Deegan
Mastery Charter Harrity Upper School
High School
Kyle Sollenberger
TCHS Brandywine
High School
Michael Kowalski
Avon Grove High School
High School
Kyle Hess
Great Valley High School
High School
Wendy Kotz
Kennett High School
High School
Kelly Holub
Octorara Junior/Senior High School
High School
Orlando Carvajal
Conestoga High School
High School
Dante Coles
Malvern Preparatory High School
The Citadel Heart of Learning Awards Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 2 from 7:30-9:00 at the Mann Center. There will be three student performances from the following groups; MadBeatz Drumline of West Philadelphia, CAPA Octet of Philadelphia, and the Downingtown East Accapella. Stay tuned for the reveal of the Grand Prize winners, which will be announced following the event. To learn more, visit CitadelHeartofLearning.com
About Citadel Credit Union
Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 220,000 members. At over $4.6 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Forbes 2021 Best-in-State Credit Union and ranked first in the 2021 Callahan & Associates Return of the Member scoring index among all credit unions in Pennsylvania. In addition, Citadel has been named one of the best performing credit unions in the nation by SNL Financial. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.
