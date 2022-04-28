Connecticut Fire Academy and Mollie's Fund Educate Firefighters on Skin Cancer Prevention

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation and the Connecticut Fire Academy, the focal point for fire service training and education for the state's 26,000+ fire fighters announce a partnership to promote skin cancer prevention. Running into burning buildings and battling out of control fires isn't the only risk for fire fighters. According to the CDC/National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH) first responders have a higher risk of developing skin cancer than the general population. Studies have shown an increased risk for mesotheliona and lung cancer and in a study published in the JAMA of Dermatology, fire fighters are also found to be diagnosed with melanoma at younger ages - an average of 42.

"We want to help those who help others," said Jack Biggane, President of the Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation. PJ Norwood added, "As the State Training Director, it is imperative for me to ensure we are educating the current and future fire fighters about their cancer risk. Mollie's Fund is helping us not only educate all firefighters in Connecticut but helping us save lives by reducing their risk of exposure." An estimated 7,000 salaried and volunteer fire fighters receive training annually from the Connecticut Fire Academy and 9 regional fire schools. Mollie's Fund has donated sunscreen dispensers, posters and educational materials. Their skin cancer education learning video module has been incorporated into the classroom curriculum. "It is nice to see fire fighters getting educated on melanoma and other skin cancers and receiving practical options for prevention," said Dr. Stefanos N. Kales, a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, who collaborates with the Connecticut Fire Academy.

Last year, the foundation partnered with the FDNY to bring skin cancer education and prevention to the largest fire department in the country. "We are actively engaged in promoting this initiative with other fire departments within the U.S.," explained Jack Biggane.

