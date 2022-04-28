CYMBIOTIKA HONORED AS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Stevie Winners Will Be Presented with Their Awards on June 11 in New York

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, was today named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the 'Fastest Growing Company of the Year – Up to 100 Employees' category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale .

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Cymbiotika was nominated and recognized as a winner in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year – Up to 100 Employees category for Consumer products.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award and be recognized among such an exceptional group of companies," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder at Cymbiotika. "This win speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication that our team has put into Cymbiotika, helping to make us one of today's fastest-growing health and wellness lifestyle brands, as well as our company's understanding of what consumers are searching for on their journey to optimal wellness."

Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika has grown exponentially since its inception, becoming one of today's fastest-growing health and wellness lifestyle brands. Despite being a small business with little over nine employees at the beginning of the pandemic, the company has since overcome unforeseen challenges and increased its staff to 42 employees. Cymbiotika has grown its revenue over 7,000% in recent years and is rounding out its product offerings in 2022 with the introduction of nine additional SKUs that are currently in lab testing, with more on the way. The brand is continuing to bring its innovative supplements from the e-commerce space to brick-and-mortar, and will accelerate its international expansion, adding Australia, UK, EU, and AUE (Gulf states) in the future.

Cymbiotika received laudable acknowledgments for its considerable growth from the Stevie® Award's panel of expert judges, including a commendation for "excellent growth numbers" and having "a product portfolio that is really appreciated by their customers." Additionally, the judges shared that "[Cymbiotika's] year on year revenue growth and growth in the number of employees shows "great evidence of a fast growing company," as well as complimenting the company by saying, "This is amazing growth. 'Explosive' comes to mind. Well done!"

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

