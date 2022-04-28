DATAMARK and Spatial Data Research Announce Strategic Partnership

Firms combine national and local expertise to bring innovative solutions to Central United States

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today that the firm has entered into a strategic partnership with Spatial Data Research (SDR), a Kansas-based GIS services firm with experience in public safety and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1). With a combined 120 years of experience between the two companies, the partnership will provide innovative support to rural customers and accelerate NG9-1-1 GIS adoption for urban and metropolitan customers.

"NG9-1-1 will create a robust infrastructure for providing emergency services, ultimately leading to increased public safety. However, with public safety and NG9-1-1, we recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach is not suitable," said Jason Bivens, ENP, Vice President of DATAMARK, Michael Baker International. "DATAMARK and SDR's deep bench of GIS professionals means our clients have access to the largest group of GIS professionals leveraging innovative cloud-native solutions that are customized to enable states to achieve statewide NG9-1-1."

"The combination of SDR's 30+ years of thought-leadership in the Central United States public safety GIS market and DATAMARK's national leadership delivers a winning solution to states like Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas – a solution where our customers win. We share a core philosophy with a focus on education, training and client success driven by innovative technology. True partnerships are developed with the clients we serve at the local, regional and state level. SDR is excited to launch our partnership with DATAMARK for a better client experience," said Susan Cunningham, President at SDR, Inc.

This partnership combines the expertise and experience of DATAMARK and SDR to extend capabilities and staff capacity and to provide a unified approach to GIS services, validation and aggregation solutions, addressing solutions and mapping solutions.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

About Spatial Data Research

Spatial Data Research is a GIS consulting firm serving the 9-1-1 and Public Safety community, with a special focus on rural America. Since our incorporation in 1993, SDR has partnered with hundreds of local government and public safety agencies across the US to deliver sustainable GIS solutions meeting and surpassing national norms while remaining attentive to available local resources and budgets. An early innovator in GIS-based interval addressing solutions and GPS technology, SDR built and maintains GIS software to enable our clients to maintain their 911 GIS data with the tools and technologies that we use to develop it and with the accessible support of our dedicated staff. Our clients know we are always available for help with a GIS or addressing question, for historical perspective on an issue, or to move forward into the NG911 world. Learn more about SDR at www.sdrmaps.com or on Linkedin and Facebook.

