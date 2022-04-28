emfluence Marketing Platform Announces Integration with RapidStart CRM

Digital marketing automation platform announces integration with RapidStart CRM, providing built-in marketing automation capabilities to CRM system.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- emfluence, llc, a leading digital marketing automation platform, today announced its integration with RapidStart CRM which has over 70,000 global users. The integration will enable the users of the free and easy-to-use CRM system, built on the Microsoft Power Apps platform, to expand on its scope with the power of the emfluence Marketing Platform.

emfluence Digital MarketingOne-to-one, and then some. (R) (PRNewsfoto/Emfluence LLC) (PRNewswire)

"The integration with RapidStart CRM means that the users of the CRM system will now have access to emfluence's marketing technology within an already familiar app," said David Cacioppo, emfluence President and CEO. "The integration between emfluence and RapidStart CRM gives businesses complete control over their data from the point of collection to how it's stored and shared across the organization and deployed as a marketing asset. This enables marketers to create, deploy and track online campaigns through email, workflows, SMS, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, landing pages, surveys, online forms, website tracking and contact scoring."

"The integration dramatically increases the scope of an already powerful CRM system," said Steve Mordue, RapidStart CRM CEO. "We are certified by Microsoft, listed as a 'Preferred Solution,' and currently ranked as the #1 solution in the AppSource marketplace."

As a "Preferred Solution," RapidStart CRM was selected by a team of Microsoft experts who assess cloud applications based on quality, performance, and ability to address customer needs in specific industry verticals or solution areas. Further highlighting the app's quality, RapidStart CRM also has the privileged position of being a "Prioritized Solution" for Microsoft's own field sales teams.

About emfluence

emfluence is a full-service digital marketing agency and marketing automation platform based in Kansas City, MO. emfluence works with clients to develop and execute ROI-driven digital strategies across Search Engine Marketing, Paid and Social Media, Creative and Content Development, Branding Services, Website Development, and a suite of in-house Marketing Automation Tools. Every service we provide for our clients is focused on driving quantifiable results.

