ENEL CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20–F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28th, 2022.

Enel Chile is an integrated utility company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile Ltda., Enel Distribución Chile S.A., Enel Transmisión Chile S.A., and Enel X Chile SpA, respectively. The Company is engaged in the decarbonization of its power plants through an incremental 3.3 GW of renewable projects by 2024 (vs. 2020) and the electrification of its final consumers.

The annual report is available on Enel Chile's website at www.enel.cl in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of the  2020 Form 20–F will be available shortly for shareholders free of charge upon request.

For further information, please contact us:

Isabela Klemes

Head of Investor Relations

isabela.klemes@enel.com

 

Monica de Martino

Head of IR New York Office

monica.demartino@enel.com

 

Catalina González

Investor Relations

catalina.gonzalez@enel.com

 

Francisco Basauri

Investor Relations

francisco.basauri@enel.com

 

Claudio Ortiz

Investor Relations

claudio.ortiz@enel.com

 

Pablo Contreras

Investor Relations

pablo.contreras@enel.com

 


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enel-chile-announces-the-filing-of-the-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301535792.html

SOURCE Enel Chile

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.