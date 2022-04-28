EXOVERA NAMES FRANK MILLER VICE PRESIDENT OF INTELLIGENCE INTEGRATION

Miller to Help Drive Exovera's Next Chapter of Growth

VIENNA, Va, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exovera, a leader in transforming open-source data into knowledge, today announced Frank Miller has joined as Vice President of Intelligence Integration.

Miller is a highly respected industry veteran with more than 40 years of uniformed and civilian federal service, He brings strong leadership and management skills together with 35 years of Asia expertise.

"Frank is a proven leader whose understanding of intelligence collection and analysis management combined with his decades of operational, policy and diplomatic experience in Asia will be invaluable to Exovera as we look ahead to scaling our business, developing new products, and expanding the value we provide to our customers," said Bob Sogegian, CEO of Exovera. "He has the insight, knowledge and relationships required to help take Exovera to the next level."

As Vice President Intelligence Integration and Director of Exovera's Center for Intelligence Research and Analysis (CIRA), Miller will lead business planning, talent acquisition, capability development, and senior client management across Exovera's global intelligence portfolio. Leveraging his extensive experience and relationships across the community, Miller will also lead Exovera's industry engagement and strategic partnerships program.

Prior to joining Exovera, Miller served in multiple leadership roles for the Defense Intelligence Agency, mostly recently as the Director of Partner Engagements. In this role he sponsored over 300 diplomatic foreign Defense Attachés and staffs assigned to Washington DC. In addition, Miller led all Foreign Disclosure Policies for the Defense Intelligence Enterprise, coordinated all counterpart visits for the Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense, Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

ABOUT EXOVERA

Exovera connects the dots. Our AI-driven open-source solutions help reduce risks and promote security in an era of ever emerging threats. Exovera partners with intelligence, law enforcement and civilian customers to deliver transformational technology solutions that empower our clients by leveraging data into actionable intelligence. Visit exovera.com to learn more and follow Exovera on LinkedIn and Twitter for news and updates.

ABOUT SOSi

SOSi solves the challenges of the modern mission. A leading mission capability integrator, we deliver trusted technology and national security solutions in the defense, intelligence, cyber, enterprise IT, health, state and local markets. Founded in 1989 to provide foreign language services to the federal law enforcement agencies, today our footprint spans the globe. Where others see the size of the challenge, we succeed at solutions. For more information, visit www.sosi.com and follow SOSi on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook for news and updates.

