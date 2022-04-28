Expion360 Begins Shipments of More Than 500 e360 Lithium Batteries to Major RV Parts and Accessory Distributor, AIM Wholesale

REDMOND, Ore and PHOENIX, Ariz, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON), an industry leader for lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles (RVs), outdoor, marine, residential and industrial, has begun shipping its state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries and accessories to AIM Wholesale , a major distributor of premium wholesale RV parts and accessories to hundreds of dealers, distribution chain partners and retailers nationwide.

Expion360 shipped an initial 192 units in March and is scheduled to ship an additional 320 units over the next six months. The orders are being driven in part by demand from AIM's customers for Expion360's 120 amp hours (Ah) lithium-ion batteries. Expion360 products will be distributed through AIM's Phoenix, Arizona headquarters and regional distribution centers in California, Texas and Utah.

"Expion360 is a top-notch lithium battery and accessory manufacturer that shares our core values of quality and service," stated TJ Spackman, AIM's director of operations. "Expion360 offers our customers the most dense and minimal-footprint batteries in the RV industry."

Expion360's increasing order flow reveals that RV owners are discovering its lithium-ion power storage technology offers superior capabilities over old-style lead-acid batteries, including longer lifespan and more power, as well as a smaller footprint and half the weight. These advantages enable greater flexibility for battery power to be used across many mobile applications.

"As a long established and highly respected national distributor, our new relationship with AIM Wholesale represents a tremendous validation of the innovations we have introduced with our e360 lithium battery product line," stated Expion360 CEO, John Yozamp. "AIM's vast network and far-reaching distribution chain strengthens our B2B wholesale distribution channel, creating a sales multiplier effect by making more Expion360 products more readily available to more dealers nationwide."

"AIM also helps to accelerate our efforts to capitalize on the ongoing market conversion from lead-acid to lithium batteries as the primary method of power sourcing for RV applications," added Yozamp. "We see ourselves at just the beginning of a lengthy period of fast-ramping sales and market expansion."

About AIM Wholesale

AIM Wholesale is a dedicated RV distributor providing a full range of premium wholesale RV accessories and parts nationwide to dealers both large and small. Since the company's founding in 1978, its mission has been to provide unparalleled service, value and industry support for each and every one of its customers.

As a family owned and operated business since 1997, AIM Wholesale has formed and maintained close, long-lasting partnerships with dealers and retailers across the nation. Its current product line includes more than 9,500 wholesale RV parts, accessories and supplies, and continues to grow to meet the needs of its partners. For more information, visit aimwholesale.com .

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles, outdoor, marine, residential, and industrial. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products. Its 360 (12V/360Ah) is 3.5x the capacity of average RV battery and is unique in form factor. Founded in 2016 by the company's CEO, John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. For more information visit, expion360.com .



Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on April 4, 2022, previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

