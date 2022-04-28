InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Protective Covering for the Face (FED-2357)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a PPE device to protect the entire face against germs and viruses that may enter through the nose, mouth and eyes," said an inventor, from Lynnwood, Wash., "so I invented the SPITNIX. My design would provide added safety and peace of mind for wearers."

The invention provides an improved protective covering for the face. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional masks and face shields. As a result, it protects against airborne germs and viruses such as COVID-19 and it enhances safety and comfort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

