InventHelp Inventor Develops Organizer for Multiple Straps (HOF-181)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that enables you to store and transport a quantity of four straps in a neat and organized manner," said an inventor, from Sugar Land, Texas, "so I invented the STRAP- AWAY. My design would keep the straps in a tight formation."

The patent-pending invention provides an organization tool for multiple straps. In doing so, it helps to prevent unraveling and kinks. As a result, it ensures that the straps remain neat and ready for use and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

