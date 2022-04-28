LIVE NATION'S ANNUAL CONCERT WEEK IS HERE - GET $25 TICKETS TO MORE THAN 3,700 CONCERTS

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Exclusively Available For One Week Only
Starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year. The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today's biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. Artists include, but are not limited to: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more. See list below for additional artists included.

Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live at their local venue this year.

TICKETS:  $25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday May 10th, or while supplies last.

PRESALES: Citi is the official card of the Live Nation Concert Week offer. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 3rd at 8 a.m. ET. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3rd at 12 p.m. ET. Sign up for Rakuten by May 1st to receive a pre-sale access code via email.

Participating artists celebrating Concert Week include:

070 Shake

Franz Ferdinand

Omar Apollo

24KGoldn

Freddie Gibbs

OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE

311

Gabriel Iglesias

Our Lady Peace

5 Seconds of Summer

Garbage

Parker McCollum

Aerosmith

George Lopez

Patton Oswalt

AFI

Gera MX

Pet Shop Boys

AJR

Gloria Trevi

Pitbull

Alanis Morissette

Goo Goo Dolls

Porter Robinson

Alejandra Guzman

Greensky Bluegrass

Primus

Alejandro Fernandez

GRiZ

Puddle of Mudd

Alice Cooper

H.E.R.

Purity Ring

Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush

HAIM

Randy Rainbow

Alicia Keys

Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless

Ray LaMontagne

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Halsey

Rebelution

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

Hank Williams Jr.

Rels B

Anthrax

Hombres G

REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy

As I Lay Dying

Iliza Shlesinger

Rex Orange County

Asking Alexandria

Illenium

Rise Against

Atmosphere with Iration

Imagine Dragons

Rob Zombie & Mudvayne

Backstreet Boys

Incubus

Rod Stewart

BANKS

Indigo Girls

Roxy Music

Barenaked Ladies

Interpol & Spoon

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Bastille

Iration

RuPaul's Drag Race

Ben Platt

Jack Johnson

Russ

Ben Rector

Jack White

Sam Hunt

Benny the Butcher

James Taylor

Sammy Hagar

Bert Kreischer

Jason Aldean

Santana & Earth, Wind, & Fire

Biffy Clyro

Jason Isbell

Sebastián Yatra

Big K.R.I.T.

Jim Gaffigan

Shania Twain

Big Time Rush

Jimmy Buffett

Shawn Mendes

Bill Burr

John Legend

Sheryl Crow

Bill Maher

John Mulaney

Shinedown

Bleachers

Jon Pardi

Sigur Rós

Bon Iver

Jonas Brothers

Simple Plan

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Josh Groban

Slipknot

Bonnie Raitt

Judah & the Lion

Spoon

Boyz II Men

jxdn

Static-X

Brad Paisley

Kane Brown

Steely Dan

Brandi Carlile

Kany Garcia

Sting

Brian Regan

Keith Urban

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

Brooks & Dunn

Kenny Chesney

Summer Walker

Caifanes

Kevin Hart

Switchfoot

Celeste Barber

Kid Rock

Sylvan Esso

Camilo Septimo

King Princess

T-Pain

CHEER Live

Kip Moore

Tai Verdes

Chelsea Handler

KISS

Tash Sultana

Chet Faker

Koffee

Tears For Fears

Chicago and Brian Wilson

Korn & Evanescence

TECH N9NE

Chris Rock

Kountry Wayne

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Chris Young

Kraftwerk

Tenacious D

Clannad

Lady A

Tesla

Coheed and Cambria

LANY

The Airborne Toxic Event

COIN

Lauv

The Avett Brothers

Collective Soul

Lee Brice

The Beach Boys

Courtney Barnett

Leon Bridges

The Black Crowes

Daniel Tosh

Lewis Black

The Black Keys

Darius Rucker

Lord Huron

The Chainsmokers

Dashboard Confessional

Los Angeles Azules

The Chicks

Dave Chappelle

Luke Bryan

The Doobie Brothers

David Gray

Lynyrd Skynyrd

The Head and The Heart

Death Cab for Cutie

Mac DeMarco

The Killers

Debbie Gibson

Machine Gun Kelly

The Marcus King Band

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe

Maren Morris

The Offspring

Deftones

Margaret Cho

The Who

Denzel Curry

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Third Eye Blind

Derek Hough

Megadeth

Thomas Rhett

Devo

Metric

Tim McGraw

Dierks Bentley

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town

Tina Fey

Disturbed

Morrissey

Train

Duran Duran

Mother Mother

UB40

EarthGang

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Vance Joy

Elvis Costello

Nelly

Wanda Sykes

Enanitos Verdes

New Found Glory

Willie Nelson

Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert

New Kids On The Block

Wiz Khalifa & Logic

Eric Church

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Fitz and the Tantrums

Nikki Glaser

Yola

Florence + The Machine

Norah Jones

Yungblud

Foreigner

O.A.R.

Zac Brown Band

Francisca Valenzuela

ODESZA

ZZ Top

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

