Loopback Analytics Collaborates with University of Michigan Health on Specialty Pharmacy Initiatives to Improve Patient Outcomes

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for hospitals and health systems, is thrilled to announce it is collaborating with University of Michigan Health to continue advancing their specialty pharmacy services.

"University of Michigan Health will leverage Loopback's data analytics platform for our growing specialty pharmacy program," says Brandon Harkonen, Assistant Director of Specialty Pharmacy Services at University of Michigan Health. "We plan to use the Loopback platform for access to data insights that will help us improve patient care and access to life-saving medications."

Specialty pharmacy is an increasingly important aspect of health care and academic medical centers such as Michigan Medicine play a significant role in providing effective care and support for their patients. The Loopback platform will enable this effort through its easy-to-use analytics and seamless data integration.

"We are delighted to work alongside a prestigious organization like University of Michigan Health to accelerate their specialty pharmacy growth and patient care with our data analytics," said Neil Smiley, Loopback Analytics CEO.

About Michigan Medicine

At Michigan Medicine, we advance health to serve Michigan and the world. We pursue excellence every day in our five hospitals, 125 clinics and home care operations that handle more than 2.3 million outpatient visits a year, as well as educate the next generation of physicians, health professionals and scientists in our U-M Medical School.

Michigan Medicine includes the top ranked U-M Medical School and University of Michigan Health, which includes the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital, University Hospital, the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Metro Health and the Rogel Cancer Center. The U-M Medical School is one of the nation's biomedical research powerhouses, with total research funding of more than $500 million.

More information is available at www.michiganmedicine.org.

