Magnachip Introduces a new 40V MOSFET to Control BLDC Motors for Automotive Applications

- Low R DS (on) of 40V MOSFET enables efficient control of BLDC motors

- Magnachip expands automotive business, intends to increase market share globally

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the company has released a new 40V Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) to control Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motors for automotive applications.

Magnachip (NYSE: MX) has released a new 40V Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) to control Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motors for automotive applications. The first application of this new product is for the Electric Water Pump of a new EV model from a global auto manufacturer. This MOSFET is also suitable for a variety of BLDC applications, such as electric oil pumps, engine cooling fans, electric power steering and battery cooling fans. (PRNewswire)

Given concerns about global climate change and corresponding efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the Electric Vehicle (EV) market is projected to grow significantly. Omdia, a global market research firm, estimates that the global EV market is expected to grow 27% annually between 2022 and 2025. As such, demand for high-efficiency and durable BLDC motors for EVs will increase and Medium Voltage (MV) MOSFETs are essential for BLDC motors to operate efficiently. Magnachip has developed a new 40V MOSFET featuring low R DS (on)* to reduce the conduction loss of automotive BLDC motors and the company began mass production of this new MOSFET in April 2022.

As reliable automotive semiconductors are critical to vehicle safety, the new 40V MOSFET is fully AEC-Q101 (Automotive Electronics Council-Q101) certified. The first application of this new product is for the Electric Water Pump of a new EV model from a global auto manufacturer. This MOSFET is also suitable for a variety of BLDC applications, such as electric oil pumps, engine cooling fans, electric power steering and battery cooling fans.

Magnachip continues to expand its market share in the automotive semiconductor sector with new products and advanced technology. Further, Magnachip is becoming a stable supplier of power semiconductor products as an integrated device manufacturer amid global supply chain disruptions affecting the automotive semiconductor industry, which is forecast to last through 2023.

"The market for both electric and internal combustion engines in the automotive sector is more competitive than ever and the demand for high-performance MV MOSFETs is increasing rapidly," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "Accordingly, we are strengthening our presence in global markets and believe the release of this new 40V MOSFET will help us to secure greater market share."

*R DS (on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,150 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

United States (Investor Relations): Yujia Zhai The Blueshirt Group Tel. +1-860-214-0809 investor.relations@magnachip.com United States (Investor Relations): So-Yeon Jeong Jeong Consulting Tel. +1-408-712-6151 investor.relations@magnachip.com

USA media / industry analysts: Mike Newsom LouVan Communications, Inc. Tel. +1-617-803-5385 mike@louvanpr.com Korea / Asia media: Min A KIM Senior manager of Public Relations Tel. +82-2-6903-3392 mina3.kim@maganachip.com

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation