MONTCLAIR STATE PUBLIC RELATIONS STUDENT SOCIETY OF AMERICA PRESENTS 10TH ANNUAL BENEFIT FOR AUTISM NEW JERSEY

"BROADWAY'S BEST ARE BACK" Will be Presented Virtually on April 29

MONTCLAIR, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway performers Kate Baldwin, Sally Wilfert, Heather Botts, Kate Baldwin and Christine Andreas will headline the 10th annual Montclair State University Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) benefit concert for Autism New Jersey. The concert will be presented through YouTube on Monday, May 2 - Tuesday, May 10.. Tickets to the event are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. All proceeds will be donated to Autism NJ, a non-profit agency dedicated to enriching the lives of those with autism in New Jersey.

The virtual concert will feature specially recorded performances from Heather Botts known for her work in "My Fair Lady" and NBC's "This is Us." This will be Botts' second appearance for the PRSSA Autism NJ fundraiser. Sally Wilfert will also be headlining, accompanied by Joseph Thalken. Wilfert has appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award winning production of "Assassins," "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," and "King David." She also toured the country in the first national tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Kate Baldwin is best known for her Tony nominated performance in "Hello, Dolly," and "Finian's Rainbow." Broadway veteran Christine Andreas is best known for her work "La Cage Aux Folles," "Oklahoma," and "The Scarlet Pimpernel."

In addition to Botts and Wilfert, Montclair State University musical theater majors Jenny Brady and Jadon Lopez will perform accompanied by Barry Spatz.

The Eventbrite link for the April 29 online show can be found below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/broadways-best-are-backfor-autism-nj-tickets-315786755687

Once the ticket is purchased, a link to the show will be emailed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national rate of children identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder is 1 in 44 children, with New Jersey having one of the highest diagnosis rates in the country.

Autism New Jersey is a nonprofit agency committed to ensuring safe and fulfilling lives for individuals with autism, their families, and the professionals who support them. Through awareness, credible information, education, and public policy initiatives, Autism New Jersey leads the way to lifelong individualized services provided with skill and compassion. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.autismnj.org/.

View original content:

SOURCE Montclair State School of Communication and Media