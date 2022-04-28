PMB & The Springs Living Break Ground on a 360,000 SF | 12-Story Senior Living Facility on the Vancouver Waterfront

This project is part of a 32-acre master plan on the Columbia River that will provide a differentiated seniors living community alongside parks, restaurants, retail, apartments, hotels and waterfront open-space.

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A celebratory groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to mark the commencement of construction on The Springs at The Waterfront in Vancouver, Wash. The new, twelve-story, 250-unit, 360,0000 SF community will be located at Block 18 as part of the master plan along the Columbia River. Designed as an optimum environment for the health and well-being of residents and staff, the community will pursue rigorous standards for LEED Silver certification which rates systems for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of green buildings, as well as FitWel certification which uses evidence-based design and operational strategies to optimize occupant health.

PMB, a leading healthcare real estate developer, joint-ventured with The Springs Living to introduce this new urban senior living community within the well-established master plan. The master plan of Vancouver Waterfront is 32 acres in total and includes 7 acres of parks, 900+ residential units, 75,000 SF of office space, 45,000 SF of retail, and hotel offerings.

The Springs at The Waterfront community will feature a spa and wellness center, indoor pool, and multiple dining venues that reflect the company's Art of Delicious philosophy using local and fresh ingredients. Inside the community, Fancho's Public House will offer residents casual fare and a full bar. The Springs at The Waterfront will provide a continuum of care options for its residents, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The Springs Living and PMB are working on numerous innovative health and wellness initiatives to enhance the resident and family experience which will be introduced when finalized.

"The Springs at The Waterfront will reflect the culmination of our 26 years of experience in creating environments that help people thrive. Bringing on PMB was a natural fit considering our shared passion for providing the healthiest environment possible," said Fee Stubblefield, Founder and CEO of The Springs Living.

Conveniently located at The Vancouver Waterfront, just eight miles north of Portland, The Springs at The Waterfront will stand 12 stories high with commanding views of the Columbia River and surrounding mountains. Situated along the south-facing riverfront, residents will have easy access to top restaurants, wine tasting rooms, and a half-mile waterfront path that is ideal for recreation and outdoor activities. The Springs at The Waterfront will provide a mix of units and floorplans. Interior spaces will be warm and inviting and feature high-end amenities and services suitable for an urban setting, including secure underground parking.

"The Springs at the Waterfront delivers on PMB's promise to advance the delivery of healthcare and broad community wellness. We're thrilled to be collaborating with The Springs Living and can't wait to see this innovative community come to life," says Bill Jencks, AIA, SVP at PMB.

The grand opening for the community is anticipated in the first half of 2024. The community will create over 100 jobs in Washington State to serve over 250 residents anticipated to move into the community when it's completed.

"Senior housing is an operating business. Success is elusive without an exceptional operating partner. The collaboration between The Springs Living and PMB is designed with simplicity and purpose – an alignment of values, culture, people, and vision. We can't speak highly enough about the team at The Springs Living and are extremely bullish on the future of our long-term co-development and operating partnership strategy," says Jake Rohe, Partner and SVP of Development for PMB.

San Diego-based PMB and The Springs Living, based in McMinnville, Ore., jointly developed the project. The community design was created by Portland-based GBD Architects, and the contractor is Howard S. Wright, a Balfour Beatty company based in Portland, Ore.

The Springs Living

Based in McMinnville, Ore., The Springs Living owns and operates 18 senior living communities in Oregon and Montana, offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. A new community is anticipated to open in 2022 in Happy Valley, Oregon. In 2021, The Springs Living was recognized on Fortune's Top Ten list of Best Workplaces in Aging Services.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 115 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 66 medical facilities comprising over 4.8 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com or our blog at https://pmbllc.com/pmb-the-springs-living-break-ground-on-a-360000-sf-12-story-senior-living-facility-on-the-vancouver-waterfront/

