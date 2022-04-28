Proptech Innovator Offerd Unveils Major Upgrades to Market-Leading Multifamily Acquisitions Platform

Advances include enhanced ability for large capital groups to deploy capital at scale

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offerd, the Multifamily Acquisitions-as-a-Service pioneer specializing in sourcing large and off-market complexes with predictive analytics, formally announced a series of significant upgrades to its market-leading platform. The technology features huge volumes of data displayed in a visually rich environment, allowing capital groups to target new markets and specific properties. Offerd augments the technology with services such as making offers to property owners on behalf of partner capital groups. New features in the platform include expanded research capabilities, seamless communications to optimize active strategies, and enhanced visibility into ongoing campaigns. The latest advances go further than ever in enabling Offerd to deliver next-generation technologies and services that greatly expand the market for third-party acquisitions.

"Nearly half of all multifamily acquisitions are still made by the same handful of investors with strong acquisition capabilities in-house. Meanwhile, the multifamily market has made it through the pandemic with greater resilience and vitality than every other real estate segment—there's undeniable potential here for investors in every category," said Travis Farese, founder and CEO of Offerd. "Our core mission is to broaden the universe for this critical discipline: The Acquisitions-as-a-Service model gives investors of all types the same level of sourcing, research, marketing, negotiation, transaction and remodel capabilities that are otherwise available only to the largest multifamily operators. We recognize the need for constant progress in this industry, and we're proud to expand our market reach with new offerings to achieve even greater success."

Offerd's full portfolio of services is designed for one specific purpose: to facilitate additional deal flow. The company works with many multifamily operators, some without the resources or capabilities to focus on more than one market at a time. It delivers integrated services that identify prospects fitting specified parameters, conduct research, commence negotiations, facilitate due diligence and financing, and accelerate closing.

Offerd's list of acquisition partners and transactions continues to accelerate at an ever-faster pace and with national coverage. In each case, Offerd helps partners expand their focus with ideal prospects in new markets that would likely not have been found through traditional sourcing campaigns.

The Offerd platform features a unique database with 100,000 multifamily properties around the country, most of them off-market. It includes rich algorithms, data and demographics that encompass rents, valuations, likelihood to transact, occupancy rates, demographic shifts, neighborhood incomes, population forecasts, educational levels and more. There's specific data in 10,000-plus categories, combined with proprietary analytics and software, to evaluate historical, current and forecasted national, market, sub-market and property-level facts and trends. The company blends technology, proprietary information, market expertise and a nationwide network of contacts to execute targeted sourcing campaigns customized to meet each partner's specific acquisition strategies.

The new technology joins a series of milestones in the company's recent history. Among other achievements, Offerd has sourced more than $5 billion in off-market multifamily assets since 2020. There's also been a hiring spree: Industry veterans and innovators added to the team include a new president of acquisitions and president of investments, and more than two dozen experienced professionals have joined its ranks in just the past few months.

